Some parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, are outraged after school officials failed to notify them ahead of time about a survey administered to their kids that asked questions about their sex lives and gender identities.The Virginia Department of Health (VDOH), which developed the Virginia Youth Survey, states that written notification must be given to parents by the school division at least 30 days before administration, and that parents have the right to review the survey and opt-out.The survey, which is voluntary, was given to at least 180 students at the high school and approximately 90 students completed it, the school said in a email to parents, which LCPS provided to Fox News.One Loudoun County mother, who asked not to be identified, told 7News she was "livid and sickened" by the questions, and that her 14-year-old daughter texted her while taking the survey and said she felt "uncomfortable."The Loudoun County mom said Gulgert told her they had "never notified parents in the past" and that he wasn't aware it was required, though the school district disputed that account."All LCPS have notified parents in the past when this optional survey was administered," an LCPS spokesperson said. "We regret the error that was made at Loudoun Valley and notified the school community about our error in a timely manner."Education issues in Loudoun County took center stage in the Virginia governor's race earlier this month, which Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin won in part by championing parental rights in education.