According to an explosive document newly uncovered by a Federal Bureau of Investigation whistleblower, the FBI's Richmond office repeatedly cited the far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center in an intelligence bulletin, violating longstanding FBI guidelines on the SPLC's credibility Seraphin published the document on UncoverDC.com Wednesday The document, "Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities," bears markings reading "UNCLASSIFIED/FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY" and "FBI INTERNAL USE ONLY — DO NOT DISSEMINATE EXTERNALLY."The FBI Richmond document does not hide its sourcing for information about "radical-traditionalist Catholics." In a "perspective" note, the document states,The document, dated Jan. 23, 2023, includes an appendix with a complete list of organizations the SPLC brands "radical traditional Catholic hate groups," without any note that the SPLC's "hate group" accusations have faced severe criticism and without any note about reaching out to the organizations for comment about the claim.In 2012, a terrorist targeted the Family Research Council's headquarters in the nation's capital, entering the lobby with a semiautomatic pistol and then shooting and wounding a guard.The man later pleaded guilty to committing an act of terror and received a 25-year prison sentence . The SPLC condemned the attack, but has kept the Family Research Council on its "hate map" ever since.Among other things, he supervised the reports regarding the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013.Hill told The Daily Signal in a phone interview Wednesday that one of his "primary roles" was "the editing and approval process of the various intelligence products. There are a very strict group of guildelines that come from the Directorate of Intelligence. The product in question here is an intelligence bulletin, which is primarily designed in this particular case for distribution to bureau only personnel."He said the directorate excluded the SPLC from reports becauseSteve Friend, a former SWAT team member who worked at the FBI for eight years before getting indefinitely suspended last September, also faulted the FBI for the document.Seraphin, the whistleblower who published the document, told The Daily Signal that the "SPLC is not an appropriate source," and that if a document were to cite Salon — as this document does — it would also need to cite another "source on the other side."Seraphin noted that there are 70 million Catholics in the U.S. and said, "this should get their blood boiling.""They're literally opening the door to targeting any other Christian faith," with this report, he warned.The SPLC claims it does not brand Christian organizations "hate groups" merely because they oppose same-sex marriage, but many of its accusations boil down to a disagreement on LGBT issues. The SPLC branded the Ruth Institute an "anti-LGBT hate group" in part because its founder, Jennifer Roback Morse, called homosexual activity "intrinsically disordered," pulling a direct quote from the Catechism of the Catholic Church.FBI Richmond directed The Daily Signal to the public affairs office for the national FBI. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.