© Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



His comments echo previous statements condemning transgender ideology as a fundamental disorder being forced on the youth.Pope Francis spoke out against gender theory in a recent interview, echoing his past comments expressing disapproval of transgender ideology."Why is it dangerous?" he continued.While often touted as a progressive religious leader, Pope Francis has remained consistently orthodox on doctrines regarding sexuality and celibacy. Pope Francis said during a January 2023 interview that homosexual relations are "not a crime" and called laws that penalize homosexuality "unjust."At the Vatican, the Pontiff said that God loves everyone as they are and called on Catholics to do more to welcome people from the LGBTQ community into the church. He also encouraged them to support laws allowing homosexual practices.Amid his remarks, Francis said there needed to be a distinction between a legal crime and a religious sin with regard to homosexual practices: "It's not a crime. Yes, but it's a sin. Fine, but first, let's distinguish between a sin and a crime."Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com