The pontiff incurred Kiev's wrath once again, for calling a Russian journalist killed in a terrorist attack 'innocent'.After mentioning the death of Darya Dugina, a young Russian journalist and political activist, Pope Francis has faced the anger of Kiev, which apparently thinks it has the monopoly on "innocence."But before uttering the name of the deceased Russian woman, the Pope acknowledged the innocent victims on both sides of the conflict.That seems to be a fair assessment of the horrors of warfare that few could find fault with.Yet, like a true politician, Ukraine's Vatican ambassador Andrey Yurash politicized the Pope's words, saying it was impossible to call Dugina "innocent" when she - together with her prominent father, the political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin - advocated on behalf of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.There are several problems with Yurash's peculiar brand of moralizing, the first one being thatI'm not sure what Mr. Yurash was tweeting about in 2014, but somehow I doubt it had anything to do with the unprovoked attacks on Russian speakers in Donbass that have killed thousands.Second, it was telling how the Pope's use of the word "innocent" when applied to Darya Dugina triggered such a powerful response from someone who calls himself a diplomat.They are simply extinct, and in fact may have never existed in the first place. Simply being Russian means guilt through association, that is, association with oneself. Just ask Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas who, in an effort to spare the European continent from those treacherous Russian tourists, is calling for a full visa ban to mitigate the "security threat."In June, Pope Francis challenged the Western narrative that says Russia is to blame for the hostilities in Ukraine, full stop. He did this by alluding to a conversation he had with a "very wise man" who he declined to name. This person told him: "They [NATO] are barking at the gates of Russia. They don't understand that the Russians ... can't have any foreign power getting close to them."The individual continued: "We do not see the whole drama unfolding behind this war, which was ... either provoked or not prevented."What lessons can we take away from this? Perhaps the most applicable one comes straight from Holy Scripture, which says, 'May he who is without sin cast the first stone'. Those words should silence many people on both sides of the conflict.Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of ' Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.