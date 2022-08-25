© Reuters



Ukraine uses scorched earth tactics - Moscow

The Russian military campaign in Ukraine is progressing as intended, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said. The relatively slow pace is the result of a conscious decision to protect civilian lives, he stated.Speaking at an international event on Wednesday, the minister stated thatin Ukraine, countering claims to the contrary made by Kiev.Shoigu contrasted Russia's priorities in Ukraine with those of the US and its allies., he said.Western nations have accused Russia of launching an unprovoked war of aggression against the neighboring country, andMoscow, which believes the operation was necessary to stop NATO's creeping expansion into Ukraine, says its opponents want to "fight to the last Ukrainian" in order to hurt Russia.The senior Russian military officialUkrainian troops arewho reside in the areas where they are fighting Russian forces, Moscow's top defense official has claimed.Minister Sergey Shoigu warned, on Wednesday, that Ukrainian military units "are using scorched earth tactics,He went on to accuse Kiev of rsuch as schools and hospitals as military bases.Kiev condemned the document, claiming that the human rights organization was aiding Russia by corroborating these facts.Amid the backlash, Amnesty's German branch said it wanted independent experts to review the process that led to the publication.