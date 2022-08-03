© REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko



UKRAINIAN forces were accused of shelling residential areas of the eastern city of Donetsk on Saturday night with hundreds of so-called petal mines littering the streets in the aftermath.The tiny bombs, which are shaped like small flowers, were found in the centre of Donetsk,and others.Journalist Eva Bartlett, based in Ukraine, heard the shelling start on Saturday night."This morning I saw these mines in a heavily populated western Donetsk district," she said.Local authorities issued a warning to residents asking them to "watch your step carefully, walk only on asphalt" and to call emergency services if they spot one of the deadly mines.Civilians were advised to only walk on open routes and to avoid shortcuts after the latest attack as the mines are difficult to spot in grass or other areas.On Saturday, Donetsk authorities said thatin the city's Kirov district.Transport networks were suspended across the city today as clear-up operations were under way.