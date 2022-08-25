Society's Child
Russia-appointed official in Ukraine killed in car bombing
RFE/RL
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 00:01 UTC
A representative of Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, Volodymyr Rogov, wrote on Telegram on August 24 that Sushko died in the hospital after a bomb "intentionally placed under the seat of his vehicle" exploded.
Since Russia began installing officials in areas it has taken control of since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several have come under attack.
On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, parts of which are also under Russian occupying armed forces, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home.
A day earlier, Russian news agencies reported that the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, had been hospitalized. Some reports at the time said he may have been poisoned.
On June 24, a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pakistan's Khan charged under anti-terrorism laws after accusing state officials of torture and conspiracy
- UN diplomat dodges NYC rape rap thanks to diplomatic immunity: cops
- Flash floods in Mississippi - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Another athlete drops dead: Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- 59% of Americans worry student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, CNBC survey finds
- Met Police veteran says modern officers are 'too woke' and British public are 'losing faith' in forces
- Russia-appointed official in Ukraine killed in car bombing
- Evidence of Ukrainian shelling of Zaporozhye provided to UN
- Chicago Public Schools' radical agenda gets uglier: 'Equity' video promotes looting and burning
- Priorities: Western nations pledge $85bln for proxy war in Ukraine, nearly double the amount the UN needs to help over 200 million people
- Biden admin sending billions to Ukraine as America falls apart
- Venezuela halts oil shipments to Europe demanding new concessions under US sanctions, rejects oil-for-debt deals
- Macron warns France of 'a new era of sacrifices and the end of abundance'
- 2022 is Atlantic hurricane season's least active start in 30 years
- EU: Controlled Demolition
- Six months into Ukraine's collapse, the world has changed forever
- Australian schools dock pay to 'discipline' unvaccinated teachers
- Waterspout on Long Island Sound filmed
- Waterspout, flooding hits Mykonos and Santorini, Greece
- Pakistan's Khan charged under anti-terrorism laws after accusing state officials of torture and conspiracy
- UN diplomat dodges NYC rape rap thanks to diplomatic immunity: cops
- Evidence of Ukrainian shelling of Zaporozhye provided to UN
- Biden admin sending billions to Ukraine as America falls apart
- Venezuela halts oil shipments to Europe demanding new concessions under US sanctions, rejects oil-for-debt deals
- Macron warns France of 'a new era of sacrifices and the end of abundance'
- EU: Controlled Demolition
- Six months into Ukraine's collapse, the world has changed forever
- Twitter's "tricky" timing problem: Lawsuit reveals back channel with CDC to coordinate censorship
- Senator lays groundwork for potential Fauci probe
- Where is Steven D'Antuono?
- Litigation by leak: Government officials leak new details on the Mar-a-Lago raid while continuing to oppose disclosures in court
- 'Solid' reasons to microchip kids - WEF
- Poland blasts EU's 'imperialistic tendencies'
- UK PM candidate Liz Truss says she is 'ready' to use nukes
- Best of the Web: Leaked slides detail YouTube's Ukraine censorship - journalist
- The worst and the stupidest?
- Where lockdowns and fast-tracked vaccines came from
- Biden White House facilitated DOJ's criminal probe against Trump, scuttled privilege claims: memos
- Declaration saying "There is no climate emergency" trends on Twitter - greenies have meltdown
- Another athlete drops dead: Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
- 59% of Americans worry student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, CNBC survey finds
- Met Police veteran says modern officers are 'too woke' and British public are 'losing faith' in forces
- Russia-appointed official in Ukraine killed in car bombing
- Chicago Public Schools' radical agenda gets uglier: 'Equity' video promotes looting and burning
- Priorities: Western nations pledge $85bln for proxy war in Ukraine, nearly double the amount the UN needs to help over 200 million people
- Australian schools dock pay to 'discipline' unvaccinated teachers
- Just the facts on the Darya Dugina assassination
- Woman suing psychiatrist for approving gender transition after just ONE meeting
- A major food crisis coming in 2023? "Prices will be on steroids after the election"
- 9 year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool after gunman chased man into house - police
- Irony: Teachers union head who is partnered with left-wing disinformation group shares fake news
- Protesters surround New Zealand parliament
- Seattle Children's Hospital offers medicalized gender transition to 9-year-olds
- Canadian soldier with PTSD 'outraged' when VA suggested euthanasia
- A dad took photos of his naked toddler for the doctor. Google flagged him as a criminal
- Russians increasingly disillusioned with Western values - poll
- UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst since end of World War I
- 100s of unvaccinated teachers in Queensland to have pay docked and face disciplinary action, amidst a nationwide teacher shortage
- Borrell opposes full visa ban for Russians
- Whence Phaethon?
- Medieval map shows 'lost' islands of Cardigan Bay
- People were living in South America as far back as 18,000 years ago, chromosomal study suggests
- Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The meaning behind the Russian flag
- Medieval monks were riddled with intestinal parasites but still lived longer than general population - study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 3 - Jesus, Caesar, and Paul
- Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain
- Infertility and Depopulation: A Diabolical Agenda
- Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun's treasure following discovery, new evidence reveals
- Prehistoric Brits used rare rock crystals to mark burial sites - study
- New research finds CIA used Black Americans as drugs experiment guinea pigs
- Diego Garcia: Stealing a nation and how 'international rules' don't apply if it is the US or UK
- 100,000 tons of Nazi chemical weapons at bottom of Baltic Sea: Reports
- The NATO bombing of Helmand province was not 'defensive'
- Vaccines - how did they come about?
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- NASA's stunning new images of Jupiter show planet in unprecedented detail, including auroras and haze
- Eavesdropping on a black hole: New NASA sonifications with a remix
- Navy dolphin's GoPro cameras reveal their weird and wonderful world in a way never seen before
- Carbon dioxide is not a 'well-mixed gas', can't cause global warming
- Sorry, climate change hysterics. There are fewer wildfires today than in the 1930s
- Russian defense firm working on new 'enemy harassing, humane' drone
- Evidence that giant meteorite impacts formed Earth's continents
- Flashback: The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature
- Lies, damned lies, statistics - and computer models
- New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
- 'Frazil ice': Jupiter's ice moon Europa appears to have upside down, underwater snow
- China-born scientist targeted by US 'discovers world's best semiconductor'
- Best of the Web: Betelgeuse blew its top in 'never seen before behavior of a normal star', NASA finds it 'bouncing' during its recovery
- More evidence that the moon came from the Earth
- Sound plus electrical body stimulation has potential to treat chronic pain says new study
- Bioengineered cornea can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
- Beyond genes: Individual cells found to be smarter than originally thought
- Secrets of most powerful 'gigantic jet' ever observed revealed in new study
- New study finds COVID-19 vaccines did not reduce mortality in the U.S.
- 99% of Florida's turtles being born female
- Flash floods in Mississippi - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 2022 is Atlantic hurricane season's least active start in 30 years
- Waterspout on Long Island Sound filmed
- Waterspout, flooding hits Mykonos and Santorini, Greece
- Drought drying up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
- Police probe whether dogs mauled 73-y-o to death in Jamaica
- Thousands homeless as flash floods hit Balochistan, Pakistan on August 23
- Hail, torrential rain leave at least 31 dead in Tibetan-populated areas of China
- Summer thunderstorms flood streets and homes in Athens and northern Greece - 3 inches of rain in an hour
- Postal worker dies after dog attack in Putnam County, Florida
- Lightning kills over 50 sheep in northern Greece and 160 cattle in Albania
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits 253 km Northeast of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- EU drought assessed at 'worst in 500 years'
- Deadly flash floods in Texas after 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Killer whales are 'attacking' sailboats near Europe's coast - Scientists don't know why
- Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
- Heavy summer snow hits Xinjiang, China cools temperatures to below zero degree Celsius - over 10 cms of snowfall
- Extreme flooding in Moab, Utah
- This week in volcano news - Magma moving in American Samoa, Mount Mayon unrest
- 13 people killed, 21 others injured by lightning strikes in a single day in Yemen
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball fall into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- Meteor fireball over California on August 8
- Meteor fireball over Slovakia and nearby countries on August 4
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Diet "Experts" Still Trying to Get You to Go Vegetarian
- Massive miscarriage rates among vaccinated pregnant women found buried in the Pfizer documents
- A herd of elephants in the room bellowing for attention
- Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, MD on Covid vax: 'Hell no, I don't think it's safe'
- 1 in every 482 vaccinated people died within 1 month of Covid-19 vaccination in England according to the UK Government
- Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggests
- Most people infected with Omicron weren't even aware they had it
- CDC quietly removes 'claim' that spike protein doesn't 'last long' in the body after COVID vaccine
- Sudden death syndrome and crooked smiles
- Massacre: Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: CDC funny business, Turbo-Cancer from mRNA vaccines
- Icelandic study shows Covid infection rates rise with number of jabs
- One in three vaccinated teenagers suffer cardiovascular side-effects, one in 43 suffer heart inflammation - Study
- Female vegetarians at greater risk of hip fracture
- 4% of monkeypox infections caused by the vaccine itself, 7,500 total cases in US, 94% linked to male gay sex
- Civil rights groups, including Al Sharpton-led organization, urge USDA to fix 'dietary racism' in school lunch programs
- Zoonotic Langya virus found in China, CDC says
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is the Low Serotonin Model of Depression Finally Dying?
- "Open a Public Inquiry into Covid-19 Vaccine Safety": A response to the UK government's response
- Gov't database reveals 10,000% increase in cancer reports due to COVID vaccines
- The Kindly Ones
- The Parable of Johnny and Petey, and the Partial Death Instinct
- Groupthink in the administrative state: Bad training leads to bad decisions
- Artificial Intelligence: A Secular Look At The Digital Antichrist
- Tlaloc's Revenge
- Best of the Web: The Six Degrees of Evil Kevin Bacon
- As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
Quote of the Day
Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what a people will submit to, and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. Men may not get all they pay for in this world; but they must pay for all they get.
Recent Comments
Mat_24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in...
How many tens.. hundreds.. thousands.. millions of perfectly fine & seemingly healthy people need to die before masses notice that trend?! :O...
A Macron quote: "I believe that we are in the process of living through a tipping point or great upheaval." This is one of the phrases the...
Russians really need to start checking their cars for IEDs. Also, Ukraine did its false-flag on itself yesterday, I am surprised there's no post...
"I think there should be forgiveness because the majority of the time unless you start out with a job that is a high-paying job you can't afford...
Comment: See also: Russia-appointed official in Ukraine killed in car bombing