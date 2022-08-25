Ivan Sushko

Ivan Sushko was appointed by Moscow to be the mayor of Russia-occupied Ukrainian town of Mykhaylivka.
The Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-occupied Ukrainian town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, has been killed by a car bomb.

A representative of Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, Volodymyr Rogov, wrote on Telegram on August 24 that Sushko died in the hospital after a bomb "intentionally placed under the seat of his vehicle" exploded.

Since Russia began installing officials in areas it has taken control of since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several have come under attack.

On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, parts of which are also under Russian occupying armed forces, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home.

A day earlier, Russian news agencies reported that the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, had been hospitalized. Some reports at the time said he may have been poisoned.

On June 24, a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko.