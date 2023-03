© AP/Nathan Papes



In the past few weeks, a series of analyses published by highly respected researchers have exposed a truth about public health officials during COVID:Much of the time, they were wrong.To be clear, public health officials were not wrong for making recommendations based on what was known at the time.That's understandable. You go with the data you have.In the final analysis, public health officials actively propagated misinformation that ruined lives and forever damaged public trust in the medical profession.Here are 10 ways they misled Americans:A Lancet study looked at 65 major studies in 19 countries on natural immunity. The researchers concluded that natural immunity was at least as effective as the primary COVID vaccine series.In fact, the scientific data was there all along — from 160 studies, despite the findings of these studies violating Facebook's "misinformation" policy.Since the Athenian plague of 430 BC, it has been observed that those who recovered after infection were protected against severe disease if reinfected.That was also the observation of nearly every practicing physician during the first 18 months of the COVID pandemic.Cochran Reviews are considered the most authoritative and independent assessment of the evidence in medicine.But that was the greatest strength of the review! Randomized studies are considered the gold standard of medical evidence.If all the energy used by public health officials to mask toddlers could have been channeled to reduce child obesity by encouraging outdoor activities, we would be better off.The CDC ignored the European experience of keeping schools open, most without mask mandates. Public health officials downplayed concerns about vaccine-induced myocarditis — or inflammation of the heart muscle.They cited poorly designed studies that under-captured complication rates.A flurry of well-designed studies said the opposite.Boosters reduced hospitalizations in older, high-risk Americans.President Biden and other officials demanded that unvaccinated workers, regardless of their risk or natural immunity, be fired.They demanded that soldiers be dishonorably discharged and nurses be laid off in the middle of a staffing crisis.A recent study from George Mason University details how vaccine mandates in nine major US cities had no impact on vaccination rates.They also had no impact on COVID transmission rates.Google admitted to suppressing searches of "lab leak" during the pandemic.Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health, claimed (and still does) he didn't believe the virus came from a lab.Ultimately, overwhelming circumstantial evidence points to a lab leak origin — the same origin suggested to Dr. Anthony Fauci by two very prominent virologists in a January 2020 meeting he assembled at the beginning of the pandemic.Data were clear in the spring of 2021, just months after the vaccine rollout, that spacing the vaccine out by three months reduces complication rates and increases immunity.Spacing out vaccines would have also saved more lives when Americans were rationing a limited vaccine supply at the height of the epidemic.Dr. Ashish Jha famously said this,In my opinion, the data are crystal clear that young people should not get the bivalent vaccine.It would have also spared many children myocarditis.It's often normal to experience mild fatigue or weakness for weeks after being sick and inactive and not eating well.Public health officials said "you must" when the correct answer should have been "we're not sure."Early on, in the absence of good data, public health officials chose a path of stern paternalism.At minimum, the CDC should come clean and the FDA should add a warning label to COVID vaccines, clearly stating what is now known.A mea culpa by those who led us astray would be a first step to rebuilding trust.Marty Makary MD, MPH is a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and author of "The Price We Pay."