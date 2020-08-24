COVID-19 pandemic (or plandemic, as many would say) is surrounded by a large amount of controversy, to say the least.Many doctors have come out against this narrative, but are constantly being silenced and suppressed by the MSM.After all, wasn't it precisely this approach of questioning everything that has been the main drive behind the quantum leaps in modern science in the last century or so? If we agree that this assumption is true, then why does this not apply to the COVID-19? Why are we required to blindly follow dogma, if it's the No. 1 enemy of scientific progress? This and many other questions are answered by a Spanish doctor in the following video.