vaccine

noun



any preparation used as a preventive inoculation to confer immunity against a specific disease, usually employing an innocuous form of the disease agent, as killed or weakened bacteria or viruses, to stimulate antibody production.

Dictionary.com

If I asked you if you believed in the Loch Ness Monster you would likely laugh and say of course not. If I asked why, you would probably say something to the effect that there is no credible, empirical evidence suggesting such a creature exists.I would agree. And, by the same standard, there is clearly no such thing as a vaccine against COVID-19.A new study from Columbia University concluded that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is proving to be "markedly resistant" to vaccines."A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations - 31 - that pose a threat to the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies." Omicron's "extensive spike mutations raise the specter that current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies would be greatly compromised.""It is not too far-fetched to think that this [COVID-19] is now only a mutation or two away from being pan-resistant to current antibodies," the study said. "We must devise strategies that anticipate the evolutional direction of the virus and develop agents that target better conserved viral elements."Effectively everyone at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York is "fully vaccinated." Nonetheless out of fear of the spread of the omicron variant Cornell has moved to "alert level red." Final exams will take place online. The campus is closed. All campus activities are canceled. The school's libraries are even closed. Students have been sent home presumably to hide in bunkers and wait out the storm.Israel is the most vaccinated nation on the planet. Its fear of the omicron variant somehow nonetheless burning its way through this population is such however that. Nations that are already covered by an Israeli travel ban or are under consideration for such action include France, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, the United States, and Turkey.All over the world, the story is the same. The five most fully vaccinated states in the United States are the same five states experiencing the greatest increase in new COVID-19 cases. Vermont, which is the most vaccinated state, with 73 percent of its population fully jabbed, saw an 18 percent rise in new daily COVID cases in late November. Rhode Island, which is 72 percent vaccinated, saw a 69 percent rise in new cases during that same period. Maine, also 72 percent vaccinated, saw a 35 percent rise, while Connecticut, which is 72 percent vaccinated, saw a 120 percent spike in daily COVID cases. Massachusetts, which is 71 percent vaccinated, saw a rise of 81 percent.Big Pharma wants you to take the jab so it can realize billions, if not trillions of dollars in profit. Big Government wants you to take the jab because it values obedience and relishes the opportunity to crush your civil liberties.They are as much a myth as "Nessie."In fact, on balance, I might put my money on "Nessie" over the "vaccines."Charles S. (Sam) Faddis, Senior Partner- Artemis, LLC is a former CIA operations officer with thirty years of experience in the conduct of intelligence operations in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. His last assignment prior to retirement in May of 2008 was as head of the CIA's terrorist Weapons of Mass Destruction unit. He took the first CIA team into Iraq in the Summer of 2002 in advance of the invasion of that country and has worked extensively in the field with law enforcement, local security forces and special operations teams. Since retirement, he has written extensively, provided training to a wide variety of government and private entities and appears regularly on radio and television.