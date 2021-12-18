Vaccine maker Pfizer said Friday that trials of its vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 show that it did not provide the expected immunity in kids this age, and it is adding a third dose to the regimen.So the company said it would "amend" the trial to add a third dose.Early tests had indicated that this small dose would produce a strong immune response in the children and minimize the risk of side effects."No safety concerns were identified and the 3 microgram dose demonstrated a favorable safety profile in children 6 months to under 5 years of age," Pfizer said in a statement."The decision to evaluate a third dose of 3 micrograms for children 6 months to under 5 years of age reflects the companies' commitment to carefully select the right dose to maximize the risk-benefit profile," it added.The changes probably mean a delay in authorization for vaccines for younger children, Dr. Anthony Fauci said."I think out of necessity, Erica, it's going to make the time frame for when we get an emergency use authorization for children that young, it won't be likely until the second quarter of 2022, and we were hoping it would be in the first quarter," Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Erica Hill."But at least from what Pfizer is saying, by the time they get all of the necessary data and go through all of the procedure of getting an emergency use authorization, unfortunately, it's not going to be until the second quarter," he added."But you want to really get the right dose and the right regimen for the children. So although you don't like there to be a delay, you want to get it right, and that's what they're talking about. "