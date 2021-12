© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab might not be enough to protect people against the Covid-19 Omicron strain, the US pharma giant said, citing its own study and adding thatThe vaccine developed together by the American and German manufacturers appears to be 25 times less effective against the Omicron variant than it is against the original Covid-19 strain, the US company said on Wednesday in a press release, citing the results of its own "initial" study."Our preliminary, first dataset indicate that a third dose could still offer a sufficient level of protection from disease of any severity caused by the Omicron variant," said Ugur Sahin, the BioNTech CEO. "Broad vaccination and booster campaigns around the world could help us to better protect people everywhere and to get through the winter season," he added while saying that the two companies are currently working on an "adapted vaccine."Earlier on Wednesday, a group of South African scientists also said that Omicron appears to be partially escaping immune response induced by the Pfizer jab, adding that people who got two shots of the vaccine and were previously infected with Covid-19 appear to have the highest level of protection against the new strain. Their data was based on the analysis of samples from just 12 people, though.