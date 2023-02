More than 60 percent of young men are single, nearly twice the rate of unattached young women, signaling a larger breakdown in the social, romantic and sexual life of the American male."We're in a crisis of connection," said Niobe Way, a psychology professor and founder of the Project for the Advancement of Our Common Humanity at New York University. "Disconnection from ourselves and disconnection from each other. And it's getting worse."Societal changes that began in the Eisenhower years have eroded the patriarchy that once ruled the American home, classroom and workplace.Scholars say the new era of gender parity has reshaped relationship dynamics, empowering young women and, in many cases, removing young men from the equation."Women don't need to be in long-term relationships. They don't need to be married. They'd rather go to brunch with friends than have a horrible date," said Greg Matos, a couple and family psychologist in Los Angeles, who recently penned a viral article titled "What's Behind the Rise of Lonely, Single Men."Only half of single men are actively seeking relationships or even casual dates, according to Pew. That figure is declining."You have to think that the pandemic had an impact on some of those numbers," said Fred Rabinowitz, a psychologist and professor at the University of Redlands who studies masculinity.Even seasoned researchers struggle to fully account for the relationship gap between young women and men:Heterosexual women are getting more choosy. Women "don't want to marry down," to form a long-term relationship to a man with less education and earnings than herself, said Ronald Levant, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Akron and author of several books on masculinity.Women are tiring of their stereotypical role as full-time therapist for emotionally distant men. They want a partner who is emotionally open and empathetic, the opposite of the age-old masculine ideal."Today in America, women expect more from men," Levant said, "and unfortunately, so many men don't have more to give.""Men are less naturally relational than women," said Richard Reeves, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution whose new book, "Of Boys and Men," has drawn wide praise Reeves points to a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that reimagined the neighborhood dog park as a " man park ," poking fun at "this reliance of men on women to do the emotional lifting for them.""Women form friendships with each other that are emotionally intimate, whereas men do not," Levant said. Young women "may not be dating, but they have girlfriends they spend time with and gain emotional support from."Aaron Karo and Matt Ritter, both in their early 40s, study the male "friendship recession" in their " Man of the Year " podcast. It arose out of an annual tradition of gathering at a steakhouse with several male friends, all close since elementary school."Guys are taught to prioritize career," Karo said. "Also romantic relationships, although it doesn't seem like they're doing a very good job at that. Making friends and keeping friends seems to be a lower priority. And once guys get older, they suddenly realize they have no friends."The podcasters and their friends created the annual gathering as a way to keep their friendship alive. It spawned a year-round group chat and a "Man of the Year" trophy, awarded to the most deserving friend at the annual dinner."We treat friendship as a luxury, especially men," Ritter said. "It's a necessity."