Puppet Masters
German Justice Minister replaced for being a white male
Summit News
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 13:10 UTC
The German Green Party has fired Justice Minister Dirk Adams, ostensibly for no other reason than him being male and white, and replaced him with an unqualified woman of African heritage.
Yes, really.
Adams was dismissed from his role in the German state of Thuringia, not because he had been caught engaged in any wrongdoing, but because of his gender and skin color.
"Adams will now be replaced by Afro-German Doreen Denstädt. Thuringia's Minister-President Bodo Ramelow, of the Left Party, fired Adams, who was the Minister for Migration, Justice and Consumer Protection. The dismissal came about after the Green party directly requested him to be replaced by Denstädt, who has no law degree or political experience," reports Remix News.
"Denstädt only served as a clerk in the police trust office in the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior. Her lack of experience in any real substantive role means her improbable career leap to her new position as justice minister for an entire German state appears to have been due to her skin color and gender."
Adams had been in his position since March 2020 and expressed no desire to leave the role, but was asked to resign by party leadership so he could be replaced by a non-white person.
"In the current situation, out of responsibility to my ministry, I cannot comply with this request," Adams wrote, adding that his department was in the middle of handling serious work and that party leaders would have to ask the state prime minister to fire him if they wanted him gone.
That duly happened and Adams was replaced for being pale, stale and male.
"When a minister has to go because he is a white man to be replaced by a black woman, that is open racism and gender discrimination," said AfD politician, Beatrix von Storch.
The Greens celebrated ousting Adams by heralding it as a sign of the "importance that the topics of integration and migration have for us Alliance Greens."
The Green Party in Germany is by no means an obscure entity, it's a major force in German politics. It currently holds 118 of the 736 seats in the Bundestag after winning 14.8% of votes cast in the 2021 federal election and is now has the third largest of six parliamentary groups.
As we previously highlighted, 300 delegates of the Green Party loathe their own country to such a degree, they petitioned for the word 'Germany' to be removed from their own manifesto.
Germany's new 'anti-discrimination' commissioner recently came under scrutiny because she previously used derogatory language in referring to ethnic Germans as "potatoes."
Last year, the Greens launched a PR campaign celebrating its vision for the future of the country. Out of all the promo posters created for the campaign, none featured any white people.
In the name of promoting "diversity," ruling Greens in the German the city of Hanover also announced a plan to ban a third of native citizens from applying for government jobs so they can be given to migrants.
"In the West, many of the White males who sign up for the agenda of multiculturalism, progressivism, and open borders are finding that they are too White and too male to be of use to the socio-political system any longer," writes John Cody.
