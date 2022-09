© picture alliance via Getty Images



Despite the fact that it's clearly unconstitutional.In the name of promoting "diversity," ruling Greens in the German the city of Hanover plan to ban a third of native citizens from applying for government jobs so they can be given to migrants.Yes, really."A green mayor makes the difference!" wrote Turkish-born Filiz Polat, managing director of the Greens parliamentary group.Polat was referring to Hanover Mayor Belit Onay, who came to power in November 2019, and is also of Turkish heritage."The campaign will comprise a "Day of Diversity" at local schools, while further developing "anti-racist coaching" across authorities and public bodies. A prize will also be awarded for "migrant companies" in the local area," reports ReMix News Critics of the proposal assert that it is completely unconstitutional and violates anti-discrimination laws.As we previously highlighted , back in July, the Green Party in Germany launched a PR campaign celebrating its vision for the future of the country.Out of all the promo posters created for the campaign, none featured any white people.But remember, demographic replacement is a dangerous right-wing extremist conspiracy theory.The Green Party in Germany is by no means an obscure entity, it's a major force in German politics.It currently holds 118 of the 736 seats in the Bundestag after winning 14.8% of votes cast in the 2021 federal election and is now has the third largest of six parliamentary groups.As we previously highlighted , 300 delegates of the Green Party loathe their own country to such a degree, they petitioned for the word 'Germany' to be removed from their own manifesto.Germany's new 'anti-discrimination' commissioner recently came under scrutiny because she previously used derogatory language in referring to ethnic Germans as "potatoes."Meanwhile, diversity continues to be such a strength that figures released by the German government show non-German foreigners are responsible for over 39 per cent of total murders and 56.25 per cent of manslaughter convictions, despite representing only 12 per cent of the population.