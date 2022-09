© Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images;/MATT GRACE/PRIME VIDEO



Elon Musk has criticized new fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power , stating on Twitter that late author J.R.R. Tolkien is "turning in his grave."The critically acclaimed show, which debuted on September 1, is Amazon Prime Video's top premiere of all time, with the first two episodes pulling in a record-breaking 25 million viewers, per The Hollywood Reporter.However, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk made it clear that he was unimpressed with the billion-dollar project when he shared his thoughts on Twitter on Monday.Musk is known to be a fierce rival of Amazon founder and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos. That rivalry has intensified as Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin have become direct competitors in space travel.Galadriel, a character who will be familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings, is played by Morfydd Clark in the TV show. In Peter Jackson's films, the role was taken on by Cate Blanchett Digital strategist Kendall Brown gave an even more damning reaction to Musk's complaint, hitting back: "Nothing is more pathetic than grown men throwing temper tantrums over their beloved Tolkien (which many of them know *only* through the movies) not being quite as male-centric as they had always envisioned."Writer and director Aaron Stewart-Ahn said that Musk was "angry because he doesn't see himself represented in Lord of the Rings like he used to."To illustrate his mocking tweet, Stewart-Ahn placed a throwback photo of Musk alongside an image of Lord of the Rings character Gollum."What are you talking about man?" Spanish YouTuber Dalas Review said to Musk."Elrond is smarter than Galadriel in all ways possible. Also the black elf is a good dude, the new Galadriel boyfriend is somehow good. And the dwarf is also a good guy. What are you saying dude? Totally 'woke conspiranoic' you right there."Amid the wave of criticism, some followers agreed with Musk's point of view.