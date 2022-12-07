"Sometimes that shark looks right at ya. Right into your eyes. And the thing about a shark is he's got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll's eyes. When he comes at ya, he doesn't even seem to be livin'... 'til he bites ya, and those black eyes roll over white and then... ah then you hear that terrible high-pitched screamin'. The ocean turns red, and despite all your poundin' and your hollerin' those sharks come in and... they rip you to pieces."I'll never forget the first time I saw Jaws, and this monologue is what I recall the most. Nothing else. This scene told the story of the horror sharks create, and how surviving an attack from being eaten alive would completely psychologically change a person.
Perhaps John Milius, who wrote the dialogue in this scene, inadvertently documented exactly what the Woke represent in 2022 America. Maybe that's the best word for these anti-white Communists.
Woke.
Enough people automatically know this word denotes evil now.
The Woke have lifeless eyes, and they take pride in trying to destroy anything that brings joy to people's lives. Even Shark Week is now a target for demolition, because too many white people have a hand in its popularity. ["'Shark Week' lacks diversity, overrepresents men named Mike, scientists say: Researchers say Discovery's programming overwhelmingly featured White men as experts while emphasizing negative messages about sharks", Washington Post, December 6, 2022]:
Lisa Whitenack loved sharks as a kid. She spent rainy days leafing through a guide to sharks in Reader's Digest. Every summer, she would watch Shark Week, Discovery's annual TV event that spotlights the ocean predator with seven days of dedicated programming.When Shark Week is now attacked as racist, do you realize why it's pointless to even get in the water populated by the Woke? There is no reasoning with a shark that senses blood in the water; there is no way to reason with the Woke, who sense any form of whiteness as objectively bad and in need of removing from polite society.
But when the scientists appeared on her TV screen, she rarely saw any women she could look up to.
"Why would I know I could do that?" Whitenack said. "I don't come from a family of scientists. I didn't see very many people that looked like me on television."
Whitenack, now a biology professor at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., found her way into shark research anyway. When the pandemic lockdowns came in 2020, she saw an opportunity to study the source of her old misconceptions. Was Shark Week feeding audiences the wrong messages about sharks — and who studies them?
Whitenack led a team of researchers to examine hundreds of Shark Week episodes that aired between 1988 and 2020. In a study published last month by the Public Library of Science, their research claims that Discovery's programming emphasized negative messages about sharks, lacked useful messaging about shark conservation and overwhelmingly featured White men as experts — including several with the same name.
The programming featured more White experts and commentators named "Mike" than women, said David Shiffman, a conservationist at Arizona State University who was a co-author of the study.
"When there are hundreds of people of color interested who work in this field, [and] when my field is more than half women, maybe it's not an accident anymore that they're only featuring White men," Shiffman said.
Discovery did not respond to a request for comment on the study's findings. The company told NBC Boston that it wouldn't comment on a study "that has yet to pass any scientific approvals" after a preliminary version was presented 2021. It has since undergone a scientific review, Whitenack said.
Shark Week, a 34-year tradition and consistent ratings draw for Discovery, has faced criticism in the past. Scientists and TV critics blasted the event in 2020 for announcing a roster of TV specials that featured six White men out of eight named experts.
Whitenack's study found that the trend persisted throughout almost all of the television event's history. Over 90 percent of the 229 experts featured in 201 Shark Week episodes were White, the study found, and about 78 percent were men.
Carlee Bohannon, a marine biologist and co-founder of Minorities in Shark Sciences, praised the study for putting numbers to her and her colleagues' long-standing concerns about diversity in both the media and shark science. When Bohannon founded her organization with three other Black scientists in 2020, it was the first time any of them had met other Black women in their field.
"We all grew up seeing one type of person on TV," Bohannon said. "Shark Week was really the biggest thing, and it was always filled with White men."
According to a separate diversity study co-written by Shiffman, more than half of the members of the American Elasmobranch Society, an academic group supporting the study of sharks and other fish, are women, but over 70 percent of the group's leadership positions have been held by men. Women in marine sciences can also face a misogynistic culture, marine biologist Catherine Macdonald wrote in Scientific American in 2020.
"'Shark Week' further concentrates power (in the form of publicity and media attention) in the hands of white male 'featured scientists,' exacerbating academic power imbalances," Macdonald wrote.
In the latest study, Whitenack and the other researchers also found that more Shark Week episodes included stories of attacks and other fearmongering messaging than positive language describing sharks as "awe-inspiring" or ecologically important, which the study called a missed opportunity.
Our job is to survive the Woke. That's it. If we do, there will never be a need to fear the water again.
Next they will assail swimming competitions as being racist for not giving melanated swimmers a 15 second head start. You can take that as proof of racism and misogyny, or proof of ineptitude in their field of interest.
Probably why the woke want to do away with merit based positions. They know they suck.