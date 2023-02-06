As the third successive year of la Niña settles into its stride, the New Pause has lengthened by another month (and very nearly by two months). There has been no trend in the UAH global mean lower-troposphere temperature anomalies since September 2014: 8 years 5 months and counting.As always, the New Pause is not a prediction: it is a measurement.Again as always, here is the full UAH monthly-anomalies dataset since it began in December 1978. The uptrend remains steady at 0.134 K decadeIn IPCC (1990), on the business-as-usual Scenario A emissions scenario that is far closer to outturn than B, C or D, predicted warming to 2100 was 0.3 [0.2, 0.5] K decade, implying 3 [2, 5] K ECS, just as IPCC (2021) predicts.IPCC's midrange decadal-warming prediction was thus excessive by 0.16 [0.06, 0.36] K decade, or 120% [50%, 260%].Why, then, the mounting hysteria - in Western nations only - about the imagined and (so far, at any rate) imaginary threat of global warming rapid enough to be catastrophic?