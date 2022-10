2

A popular scare story running in the media is that the Greenland ice sheet is about to slip its moorings under ferocious and unprecedented Arctic heat and arrive in the reader's front room any day now (I exaggerate, but not much).Three Japanese climatologists have recently published a paper noting that "frequent occurrence of central Pacific El Niño events has played a key role in the [abrupt] slow-down of Greenland warming and possibly Arctic sea ice loss".For instance, a bizarre 'fact check' on a recently published Daily Sceptic article by Facebook partner Climate Feedback claimed there had been no natural climate change for almost 200 years. It quoted Professor Timothy Osborn of the University of East Anglia, who said: "The warming from the late 1800s to the present is all due to human-caused climate change, because natural factors have changed little since then, and even would have caused a slight cooling over the last 70 years rather than the warming we have observed."What the scientists are talking about of course are the huge heat exchanges that regularly change the climate of the Earth. As the Daily Sceptic recently reported , Professor Richard Lindzen of MIT noted that the Earth had many climate regimes, and there have been "profound" changes in temperature between the tropics and the polar regions over millennia. Meteorologist William Kininmonth recently argued that the heat exchanges were little understood, but they are one of the great drivers of climate changes.The Daily Sceptic recently reported on a series of media scare stories about the Greenland ice sheet that followed publication of a paper in Nature Climate Change. Cherry-picking the one-off record melt year of 2012, and assuming it will be a regular occurrence, delivered a "staggering" 78cm of sea level rise between now and 2100. According to the U.S. meteorologist Anthony Watts, the claims were "false and easily disproved". In his view they were "just modelled hokum".This is political nonsense-on-stilts, not least because geologists have a phrase for the period when temperatures were much higher than today - the Holocene Thermal Maximum. The latest science paper to show significant higher temperatures comes from a group of geoscientists led by Dr. Katrine Elnegaard Hansen of Aarhus University. According to a précis published by the No Tricks Zone climate site,Numerous other scientists have discovered equally dramatic temperature changes in the recent past. The graph below was presented by a German broadcaster in 2013 and was compiled from a number of science sources. It shows the overall long-term trend, ending in the current small rebound from the so-called little ice age.But cyclical changes have also occurred over very short periods.It is legitimate to conclude from all this under-reported science that it is becoming increasingly difficult to ask us to believe that CO, and more specifically human-caused CO, is the only or main climate control thermostat. The evidence suggests that the gas played no such starring role in the previous 11,000 years and more of the paleoclimatic record.Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.