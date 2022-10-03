So the UN stopped competing and just colluded with Google to rig the game:
Melissa Fleming: (Under-Secretary for Global Communications at the UN) "We partnered with Google. For example, if you Google 'climate change,' you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled 'climate change,' we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. So we're becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it's a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in." (Full transcript here)
Naturally this bragging was at the World Economic Forum — the hippest conference-cum-holiday club that can be called a tax deduction for the uber-ultra-rich and their minion political puppets.
Where else could people say smug totalitarian lines with a straight face: "We Own The Science and we think the world should know it".
(Full Video)
If ever the Government got something wholly absurdly wrong, and thousands of free thinkers were mocking it and winning over the masses, we can rely on Google to protect the Government and crush the people.
As Marc Morano points out, Eisenhower warned us:
...public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.Though it would be better to call it the banker-technological elite. It hasn't got anything to do with science.
As Daniel Greenfield described: Big Gov protects the Big Tech monster from market competition — and in return Big Tech protects Big Government from political competition. Democrats have outsourced political repression of their enemies to cabals of private companies.
And Big Bankers get protection from public criticism, political pressure, and market competition. What's not to love?
