"Nothing to do with man" - Astrophysicist says climate-cultists "are on a gravy train" to make money
Zero Hedge
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 09:30 UTC
"We've not only had record August temperatures for Europe, but also for the summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old," said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Of course, this 'record' heat in the summer has prompted activists to trot out the same old tropes that this 'confirms climate change' is having a catastrophic effect on the world already. With the energy crisis facing Europe, this is not a particularly comfortable topic as numerous nations abandon - albeit apparently temporarily - their green policies in favor of not letting their citizenry starve or freeze.
Given that it's all 'settled science', the following RT News anchor was probably expecting a rote response to his questions about climate change. He was in for a big surprise...
Piers Corbyn - physicist, meteorologist, and elder brother of former UK Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn - explained to the shocked RT anchor that the climate "has always been changing, but this has nothing to do with man"
The astrophysicist instead believes that changes in the Earth's climate and its weather are dictated primarily by cyclical activity on the surface of the sun (and not, pointedly, by the effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere).
"For one thing science doesn't do settled opinions," Corbyn says.
"And for another they are all wrong."
"Surely man has something to with this," exclaims the struggling new anchor, to which Corbyn responds:
"No, the only connection is that man is here at the same time as the sun and the moon are doing things."
The frustrated anchor falls back to consensus, asking:
"so how come then that so many climate change scientists disagree with you and they get so much support for that?"
Corbyn's laughing response was straightforward:
"...those that say this are just trying to make money... They're on a gravy train for heaven's sake."
Finally, we note that former UK PM Boris Johnson once lauded Corbyn as "the world's foremost meteorological soothsayer".
We suspect this is the last time Mr. Corbyn will be allowed on TV...
Quote of the Day
The fact is, that to do anything in the world worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the cold and danger, but jump in and scramble through as well as we can.
