© Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during a portion of former President Donald Trump's White House tenure, will reportedly launch a 2024 presidential bid in February, according to the Post and Courier Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Haley will formally announce her presidential bid on February 15.If Haley throws her hat into the ring, she would need to defeat Trump during the GOP presidential primary contest in order to secure the party's presidential nomination — Trump announced in November that he is running for president again.In 2021, Haley indicated that she would not run if Trump ran again. "I would not run if President Trump ran," she said when asked if a Trump presidential run would preclude her from running. She added that the topic is one they would discuss if that choice needed to be made.