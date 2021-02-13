Because of the chaotic ending to his presidency, Haley said Trump would not be politically relevant in the future.
"I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far," she said. "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him."
Comment: Trump practically put Haley's incompetent self into a major political position which she has parlayed into all kinds of other opportunities, and so she has now decided where her bread can be buttered easy peasy. She can now throw Trump right under the proverbial bus.
The former diplomat spoke about Trump in an interview with Politico's Tim Alberta for a magazine cover story on her political future.
In the exchange, Haley specifically criticized Trump's attempt to blame his loss on Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the 2020 election in Congress.
"When I tell you I'm angry, it's an understatement," she said. "Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He's been nothing but a good friend of that man." Haley continued, "I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I'm disgusted by it."
Comment: Yeah, "loyal" Pence was in the position of decertify the electoral college votes because of massive and systemic election fraud - but chose not to. The VP not only let Trump down, bust paved the way for disenfranchising 10's of millions of American voters. But hey, he's got his political career to consider.
Haley said she was "surprised" and "deeply disturbed" by Trump's actions after the poll, blaming his lawyers for giving him bad advice.
"Never did I think he would spiral out like this. ... I don't feel like I know who he is anymore. ... The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election."
Comment: That's because, aside from not having a brain, Haley has been watching mainstream news. And, it nearly goes without saying, doesn't have the slightest sense or interest for what the facts are, and where the truth lies.
Although Haley said any effort to impeach the president was a "waste of time," she argued Trump was already experiencing the consequences of his actions.
"I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he's lost any sort of political viability he was going to have," she said, without offering evidence. "I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."
Comment: Haley is nothing less than a political animal - and exemplifies all that is cowardly and horrible about the US political system.