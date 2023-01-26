Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership seperately.
Comment: Is Turkey slyly playing both sides, as always, by leaving the door open for separate bids?
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.
Comment: NATO will struggle to further its plans to surround Russia, and Turkey is revealing how fragile the organisation is, amidst its pathological attempts to wage war on Russia: Erdogan tells Sweden it won't back NATO bid after Quran burning outside its embassy in Stockholm