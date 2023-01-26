This is verbatim text, as found at WhiteHouse.gov. Our comments are below each segment in bold and italics.
Today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President Joseph R. Biden, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Mexico City for the 10th North American Leaders' Summit (NALS). The leaders are determined to fortify our region's security, prosperity, sustainability and inclusiveness through commitments across six pillars: 1) diversity, equity, and inclusion; 2) climate change and the environment; 3) competitiveness; 4) migration and development; 5) health; and 6) regional security.
Right off the bat, you know that this document means trouble. Every American is fully aware of the woke concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion and how that plays out in their daily lives - discrimination against them. Climate change is being used to push through global tyranny. This sets the stage for what is to follow.
North America shares a unique history and culture that emphasizes innovation, equitable development, and mutually beneficial trade to create inclusive economic opportunities for the benefit of our people. We are not just neighbors and partners. Our people share bonds of family and friendship and value - above all else - freedom, justice, human rights, equality, and democracy. This is the North American DNA.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is foundational to the strength, vibrancy, and resilience of our countries. We focus on providing marginalized communities opportunities for their full, equal, and meaningful participation in our democracies and economies. To advance these objectives, President López Obrador, President Biden, and Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated their joint commitment to protect civil rights, promote racial justice, expand protections for LGBTQI+ individuals and deliver more equitable outcomes to all.
Providing "marginalized communities" with anything means that your money as an American taxpayer is going to be stolen from you and given to them. This is Robin Hood idealism. It doesn't matter if a thief steals what you have to give to somebody else. It's still theft. We are already seeing what their idea of "meaningful" participation in our democracies (should read: "republic") is. It typically involves children.
When we talk about "expanded protections," what rights are currently denied to these people? Absolutely none. This simply means there is going to be more legislation coming down the line that will make it a "hate" crime, or something of the sort, to object to kids at schools having pornographic homework.
And as far as promoting "racial justice" goes, there are still piles of ashes left over from 2020 when businesses were burned to the ground in the name of "racial justice."
In partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we will promote innovative and sustainable solutions that honor traditional knowledge, foster Indigenous-led growth and drive job creation. We will continue our cooperation to build societies where Indigenous women and girls can live, learn, and lead without fear through the Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls. Indigenous women from all three countries will convene in the coming weeks to facilitate discussions about priorities and best practices including in areas of political, economic, and social development. The three countries also reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity by aiming to improve financial and political support for women's and girl's rights.
What is meant by "traditional knowledge?" It can't mean herbal medicine. We just arrested some poor Amish man not too long ago for that. We'll all be living without electricity here soon, so maybe that will be the "traditional knowledge" we get to honor?
How are we going to foster "Indigenous-led growth"? Does that mean taxpayers are going to have their money stolen from them and given to someone else? Is racism going to be institutionalized further, where if you're "Indigenous" you can have the job solely because of your skin color?
The last sentence of this paragraph is the institutionalism of militant feminism within the government and the belief in the fake notion of "toxic masculinity."
Climate Change and Environment
Mexico, the United States, and Canada recognize the critical nature of taking rapid and coordinated measures to tackle the climate crisis and respond to its consequences. This includes achieving our respective 2030 nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, and working together and with other countries to keep a 1.5-degree C temperature limit within reach. To promote buy-in for ambitious cuts to emissions, we will come together to align approaches on estimating the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions.
Keep in mind that their idea of responding to the consequences of the so-called "climate crisis" is to rob you of your car, home, job, and career. They've done this to the farmers in the Netherlands already. Then they started shooting when the farmers protested. "You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy."
Is this the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions? Happy families and a healthy economy?
We will continue to implement and build on commitments from the 2021 North American Leaders' Summit on climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience, while renewing our focus on reducing methane emissions from all sources, with a new focus on waste methane. We will explore standards to develop hydrogen as a regional source of clean energy. We will move swiftly to accelerate the energy transition by deploying clean energy solutions, increasing the production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles in North America and transitioning to cleaner fuels. In partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we reiterate our pledge to protect biodiversity, to work toward ending deforestation, and doing our part to conserve 30 percent of the world's land and waters by 2030.
"Emissions from all sources." If you're a farmer or involved in manufacturing, they are coming for you.
"We will move swiftly" - I suggest we just call this a Great Leap Forward.
"Increasing the production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles" - No more cars. Because as they've said, "owning a car is immoral." They all flew to Davos aboard their private jets with their prostitutes to discuss this, but you don't have the right to own a car. Remember that California pushed through this type of legislation then told people not to plug their car into the grid to charge. That is what they want to do to you.
"In partnership with Indigenous peoples" - I'm confused as to why we need to partner with these people to "protect biodiversity." Are they professionals at this? Or is it just because of skin color once more?
"30% of the world's lands and waters by 2030" - We are talking about the chance that 30% of the USA - land that has been in your family for generations - being robbed from you. This is Agenda 21.
Competitiveness
We seek to deepen our regional capacity to attract high quality investment, spur innovation, and strengthen the resilience of our economies, recognizing the benefits brought by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. To boost regional competitiveness, the three countries will seek to forge stronger regional supply chains, as well as promote targeted investment, in key industries of the future such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries, which will be critical to advance electric vehicle development and infrastructure. We will convene public-private dialogues and map out supply chains to address common challenges and opportunities.
To "attract high-quality investment" is literally impossible given the above conditions. Racism will be further institutionalized, you won't be able to drive a car, you won't be able to farm, your job will be shackled by unlawful climate orders, free speech will die completely, and yet we're told it will attract high quality investment. I don't think so. Look what totalitarianism did to the economy in 2020. We still haven't recovered. What makes one think this time would be different?
Aren't "electric vehicle batteries" bad for the environment? Knowing this, can we then argue that putting the USA into electric vehicles is truly about climate with any shred of logic? Or is the curtain pulled back to reveal the ugly truth? That this, too, will ultimately be recognized, and then you'll be left with no car.
Critical minerals are an essential component to accelerating North America's clean energy transition. Each country will review and map out existing and potential reserves of critical mineral resources in the region, while taking care of the environment, respecting local communities, and adhering to high ethical standards.
"Respecting local communities" - if we really were going to respect local communities, all of what you see about migration below would be removed from this document. Respecting human rights is a part of respecting communities. You can't respect anybody when you don't permit them freedom to speak (only you get to say what you want), rob them of their money, rob them of their jobs, and rob them of their country.
To support innovation, job creation, and workforce development, the three governments commit to working with the private sector, civil society, labor and academia across North America to foster high-tech entrepreneurship, promote small and medium-sized enterprises, and strengthen technical education. We will also consider trilateral approaches to promote sustainable, inclusive jobs and develop the workforce to meet our climate commitments.
"Inclusive jobs" - aka, hire this person or else. Keep in mind that this will apply to everyone. If you own a business or are a member of a congregation, this will make it so that if you don't hire that person - either because they are unqualified or because you have concerns about their working with your children - then you will go to jail.
Migration and Development
Today marks the six-month anniversary of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, a bold new framework for regional responsibility-sharing that 21 leaders endorsed on the margins of the Ninth Summit of the Americas. The three countries of North America each made ambitious commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration, including working together to advance labor mobility in North America, particularly regarding regular pathways, and have been delivering on these commitments.
"Regional responsibility sharing" is another term for global governance. Why do I, as an American, have any responsibility for Mexico or Canada? Imagine your neighbor three houses down the road coming up and telling you that he needs a new addition added to his house, and it's your responsibility to pay for it.
Since June, Mexico, the United States and Canada have collectively welcomed the record numbers of migrants and refugees from the Western Hemisphere under new and expanded labor and humanitarian programs. Today, we affirm our joint commitment to safe, orderly, and humane migration under the Los Angeles Declaration and other relevant multilateral frameworks. This includes assisting host communities and promoting migrant and refugee integration; providing protection to refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable migrants; strengthening asylum capacity in the region; expanding and promoting regular pathways for migration and protection; addressing the root causes and impacts of irregular migration and forced displacement; and collaborating to counter xenophobia and discrimination against migrants and refugees.
These migrants were shipped here overseas at night, illegally. They were not "welcomed." They were brought with a military purpose in mind.
"Assisting host communities" - You, the taxpayer, will pay for this.
"Promoting migrant and refugee integration" - This sounds suspiciously like Agenda 21's statements that you could have people dumped into your neighborhood that you don't want there and you will pay for it. Keep in mind that it was Ireland that recently floated the idea of bringing "refugees" into their country and forcing Irish people to let them stay in their homes. Wasn't forced quarter part of the Declaration of Independence?
"Expanding and promoting regular pathways" - There will be no border and hence, no America.
"Countering xenophobia" - Free speech will be fought against.
Now more than ever, we need to identify and address the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement. Mexico, the United States, and Canada commit to supporting countries across the Western Hemisphere to create the conditions to improve quality of life, especially in marginalized communities that are vulnerable to both forced internal and regional migration and displacement. To that end, we will continue to work together and with our respective private sectors to promote responsible business practices, implement obligations under the USMCA and international labor conventions, and cooperate to eradicate the use of forced and child labor in our supply chains.
Health
Trilateral health cooperation will focus on launching an updated North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI) to improve prevention, preparedness, agility, and to provide rapid response to health emergencies in North America. The North American Health Security Working Group will develop and launch a new, revised NAPAPI as a flexible, scalable, and cross-sectoral platform to strengthen regional prevention, preparedness and response to a broader range of health security threats that include influenza and beyond. As we emerge from the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also recognize that resilient health systems, including a strong health workforce, are the foundation upon which effective pandemic preparedness and response will be built. We will continue efforts to build stronger and more resilient health systems that meet the broad range of health needs in our countries.
At face value, building stronger and more resilient health systems doesn't sound like a bad thing. But remember what these people mean when they say this. Lockdowns, denial of healthcare to unjabbed, forced masking, artificial intelligence, tracking apps, and the like.
Regional Security
Mexico, the United States, and Canada will focus on strategies to bolster our shared continental security against domestic, regional, and global threats, including cyber threats. Security cooperation will continue to abide by our common understanding that respect for human rights and the rule of law contribute to a more secure North America. Our security cooperation includes actions to disrupt criminal actors and associated crimes across our shared borders, including money laundering, child sexual exploitation, firearms and human trafficking. We also are taking a consistent approach to the collection, use, processing, retention, and protection of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data to strengthen our shared security perimeter and the safety of our citizens, including advocating for the global adoption of standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization on PNR data.
"Respect for human rights" - It's laughable that this phrase is even included here.
"Firearms" - keep in mind that both Russia and China are funding efforts to change public perceptions about firearms within the United States of America. They want to take your guns.
Comment: The author of this article may be falling into anti-Russia and anti-China propaganda.
"The global adoption of standards and recommended practices" - this is veiled speech. This is global governance and as we saw with Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, "recommended practices" are anything but.
We will continue our North American Drug Dialogue and further advance our cooperative international efforts to address the growing global synthetic drug threat as the United States takes the chair in 2023. We will enhance trilateral work to address the use of precursor chemicals in the production of illegal substances in North America and to disrupt drug trafficking, as well as strengthen public health approaches to prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.
Addressing the drug threat in America would require a strong southern border. That's at odds with preceding parts of this "declaration" - wording specifically chosen because a "treaty" requires the Senate to vote on it.
As both natural and human-induced hazards and disasters increase risks to vulnerable populations, we will continue to work together to share training and best practices to keep our people safe and address emergencies including natural and other disasters. Recognizing the differentiated impact disasters have on women and girls, we aim to integrate a gender perspective in these efforts.
"Human-induced hazards?" - What could those be?
Looking forward
The commitments made during this summit are rooted in a shared vision for a more equitable, just, inclusive, resilient, secure, and prosperous North America and a shared responsibility to achieve more equitable outcomes responsive to the needs and aspirations of our citizens. As we work to implement these commitments in the upcoming year, we seek to model a democratic and sustainable path based on trust to promote inclusive prosperity and security. Mexico, the United States, and Canada look forward to building on this progress at the eleventh NALS (NALS XI), to be hosted by Canada.
Does anything about this sound more "just" to you? Was our national sovereignty just signed away? What do you think about this "declaration?" How do you believe we'll be affected? Tell us what you're thinking in the comments section.
