The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked at La Mede, Donges, Normandy and Dunkirk, but added it continued to make sure petrol stations were supplied. It added its refinery site at Feyzin was not affected.
Comment: It remains to be seen whether supplies will be interrupted, because strikes just a month or so ago caused shortages in some regions, as well as long queues and panic buying.
A CGT union representative for TotalEnergies said strike participation across French sites was around 60%.
Figures for Esso refinery sites, run by ExxonMobil (XOM.N), were not immediately available.
One union representative for ExxonMobil said there was "nothing spectacular planned at our sites, no well-organized blockages nor pickets ... Oil workers refuse this reform but don't want to be on the front line."
In electricity, about 100 megawatts (MW) of power supply was reduced by the strike at the Belleville 1 nuclear reactor, operator EDF (EDF.PA) said. No disruptions to hydropower supply have been communicated.
Comment: These shortages and disruptions will soon add up; and France is already doing without over half of its nuclear power stations, ostensibly because of 'maintenance issues', amidst a significant cold snap: Europe is in trouble as FOUR more of France's nuclear power stations to go offline over winter
Many workers in France have started strike protests this month to demonstrate against plans by President Emmanuel Macron's government to reform the country's pension system, which would see the retirement age pushed up by two years to 64.
So, creating this artificial energy shortage (and a food shortage simultaneously), they think to hasten the demise of all the euthanasia shot receiver. They had to come up with something, another round of pharmaceutical kill shots is just not feasable at the moment.
This is my guess.