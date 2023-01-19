© Sean Gallup / Getty Images



Washington claims Russia is preparing a new offensive and has sent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on Thursday.DoD News reports that Austin is already in Germany and is set to travel to Ramstein Air Base to meet with Pistorius, who has just been appointed to his role, to work on "unlocking" German Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.The meeting is a prelude to a summit of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group scheduled for later this week, which will see defense ministers from across Europe convene to discuss further military aid to Kiev."But what's really important at this point is providing Ukraine with armor capabilities, and in particular, maneuver armor capabilities," a senior defense official was quoted as saying by the DoD.While the US and its partners have already provided a total of about 900 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Pentagon insists that the most crucial step is to provide Kiev with modern mechanized armored capabilities such as the German-made Leopard 2 - the most "immediately accessible and usable tank capability" in Europe, according to the Department of Defense.Russia, meanwhile, has continued to insist that any weapons being sent to Ukraine only served to prolong the conflict and lead to more unnecessary bloodshed. German tanks "will burn like the rest" of Western weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.