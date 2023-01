Former President Donald Trump's campaign wrote a letter to Facebook's parent company Meta, petitioning company officials to reinstate his account on the social media platform two years after it was suspended."We believe that the ban on President Trump's account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse," Trump's campaign wrote, according to the letter obtained by NBC News The request for reinstatement comes two years after Trump was removed from the site in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol seeking to interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.If Trump returns to the platform, he will be exempt from Meta's fact-checking efforts because he is a political candidate, according to internal documents While Trump could quickly be restored to the platforms, it remains unclear if his business with Truth Social would limit him. The Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, said in a May SEC filing that Trump would prefer his network over Twitter. The company was unwilling to comment on whether this agreement would still restrict Trump from posting on other networks in the future.Other Trump allies told the outlet the former president has already planned his return, even going so far as to workshop ideas for a first tweet with his advisers.Several high-profile Democrats have urged Facebook to extend its ban against Trump, warning of continued "harmful" misinformation."For Meta to credibly maintain a legitimate election integrity policy, it is essential that your company maintain its platform ban on former president Trump," Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Kathy Castor (D-FL), and Andres Carson (D-IN) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-NY) wrote in a letter to Meta in December.