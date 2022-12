© Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Internal Twitter conversations released Friday by reporter Matt Taibbi showed the deliberations that Twitter executives had when deciding to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform in January of 2021.Trump's account ban was ultimately justified by Twitter executives as looking at the "context surrounding" Trump and his supporters "over the course of the election and frankly last 4+ years," one internal conversation shows, according to Taibbi's Twitter thread.Three of Trump's tweets were first "bounced" on Jan. 6 for allegedly making "unfounded claims of voter fraud and election theft," according to Taibbi. A "bounce" resulted in a 12-hour ban following the removal of the tweets. "We also have tweeted so there's transparency in our actions and making it clear that future violations of the Twitter Rules will result in permanent suspension," Twitter executive Vijaya Gadde allegedly wrote in a company-wide email at the time.What happened between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, the day that Trump was banned from the platform, will be revealed on Sunday, Taibbi said.