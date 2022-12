he didn't believe the platform was beholden to upholding Americans' first amendment rights.

With the simple tweet "Start your engines..." Matt Taibbi announced the second dump of Twitter files, which were then tweeted out by Bari Weiss. "Thread: The Twitter Files Part Two," Weiss tweeted. "Twitter's secret blacklists." Many users have long speculated that Twitter employees held secret blacklists and would shadow ban and suppress content from those accounts they deemed unpalateable.Adrienne Curry responded that this is why she "stopped used twitter for 2 years," because she was "shadow banned into hell.""Twitter once had a mission 'to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.' Along the way, barriers nevertheless were erected."Bhattacharya is a professor at Stanford, and was forthright in expressing his concerns about the problems with restrictions as a means to fight an airborne virus.The Hodge Twins noted that this was evidence for what "every Conservative Twitter user on the planet has known" for years."The game was rigged," Luke Rudkowski said."'Think about visibility filtering as being a way for us to suppress what people see to different levels. It's a very powerful tool,' one senior Twitter employee told us.""All without users' knowledge.""'We control visibility quite a bit. And we control the amplification of your content quite a bit. And normal people do not know how much we do,' one Twitter engineer told us," Weiss wrote. "Two additional Twitter employees confirmed.""The group that decided whether to limit the reach of certain users was the Strategic Response Team - Global Escalation Team, or SRT-GET. It often handled up to 200 'cases' a day," Weiss confirmed."Imagine how many views conservatives would have if we weren't on blacklist," Posobiec wrote."It was in this group," Weiss wrote, that "the biggest, most politically sensitive decisions got made. 'Think high follower account, controversial,' another Twitter employee told us. For these 'there would be no ticket or anything.'""The account — which Chaya Raichik began in November 2020 and now boasts over 1.4 million followers — was subjected to six suspensions in 2022 alone, Raichik says. Each time, Raichik was blocked from posting for as long as a week."Dave Rubin asked what everyone was thinking, which was if a list would be released of all targeted accounts."Twitter repeatedly informed Raichik that she had been suspended for violating Twitter's policy against 'hateful conduct.'" Weiss wrote. "Hateful conduct" was the catch-all for things like "misgendering," or calling biological males men when they would prefer to be seen as women.Weiss posted a "Site Policy Recommendation" for the account, saying that there was recommendation for placing the Libs of TikTok account "in a 7-day timeout at the account level [meaning, not for a specific Tweet] based on the account's continued patter of indirectly violating Twitter's Hateful Condult Policy by tweeting content that either leads to or intends to incite harassment against individuals and institutions that support LGBTQ communities. At this time, Site Policy has not found explicitly violative Tweets, which would result in a permanent suspension of the account.""The committee justified her suspensions internally by claiming her posts encouraged online harassment of 'hospitals and medical providers' by insinuating 'that gender-affirming healthcare is equivalent to child abuse or grooming,'" Weiss wrote.The term "groomer" rose on Twitter after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw pushed back against those who falsely and misleadingly termed his Parental Rights in Education Bill the "Don't Say Gay Bill." She began to call it the "Anti-Groomer Bill." Others took up the term and used it to apply to Drag Queens reading stories about gender identity to school children as well as doctors who make big business from child sex changes."Compare this to what happened when Raichik herself was doxxed on November 21, 2022. A photo of her home with her address was posted in a tweet that has garnered more than 10,000 likes," Weiss wrote.Libs of TikTok was first doxed by Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz "In internal Slack messages, Twitter employees spoke of using technicalities to restrict the visibility of tweets and subjects. Six days later, in a direct message with an employee on the Health, Misinformation, Privacy, and Identity research team, Roth requested more research to support expanding 'non-removal policy interventions like disabling engagements and deamplification/visibility filtering.'"Roth wrote: 'The hypothesis underlying much of what we've implemented is that if exposure to, e.g., misinformation directly causes harm, we should use remediations that reduce exposure, and limiting the spread/virality of content is a good way to do that.'" That first round of files discussed the suppression and censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story as reported by the New York Post.After that drop, Musk promised there would be transparency. However, that goal was disrupted by Twitter attorney Jim Baker , who was intentionally censoring the Twitter files before Taibbi could release them. This was revealed over the weekend.