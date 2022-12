On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that attorney Jim Baker had been "exited" from the company following recent revelations that he may have played a role in facilitating censorship on the platform. Baker had been hired by Twitter as deputy general counsel following a stint at the FBI that ended with him essentially being forced out of the job. "White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who seethed: 'At least pretend to care for the next 20 days.'"Strom's note returned the answer that the laptop story had been removed for violation of the company's "hacked materials" policy:"Although several sources recalled hearing about a 'general warning from federal law enforcement that summer about possible foreign hacks, there's no evidence - that I've seen - of any government involvement in the laptop story. In fact, that might have been the problem..."'They just freelanced it,' is how one former employee characterized the decision. 'Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn't going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it,'" Taibbi continued.At one point, the former Vice President of Global Comms at Twitter, Brandon Borrman, asked if a cover-up of the Hunter Biden story could be "truthfully" censored and covered up as part of Twitter's policies.Following the announcement of Baker's firing, Taibbi tweeted that more Twitter files were to be published over the weekend, but that there was a delay.After the presidential election, in which the winning votes went to Joe Biden, it was revealed that nothing about the story was false, hacked, or misinformation, and that the social media platforms, which essentially operate as the American newsstand, had censored information that was essential for the American public. Polls after the election showed that many Americans would likely not have voted for Biden had they known about the contents of the laptop.Dorsey and Zuckerberg had to go before Congress and apologize to the American people for what they had done, which each of them assumed was in the best interests of the nation, the American elections, and their platforms.