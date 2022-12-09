Twitter owner Elon Musk has said users will eventually be able to see their "shadowban" status, after reporters published internal company documents showing that the company engaged in the practice despite years of denials under its prior management.On the heels of the second installment of the 'Twitter Files' - which revealed that the platform previously engaged in concerted efforts to reduce the "visibility" of some users and limit their reach - Musk vowed to create new tools offering more transparency into their account.he said on Thursday.Published on a rolling basis by journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and others, the Twitter documents have uncovered a number of explosive revelations about the tech giant following Musk's multi-billion buyout deal, completed in October.The documents also indicate users were targeted for shadowbans, noting several examples of high-profile conservative accounts whose posts were hidden from a broader audience.The first round of files, shared by Taibbi last week in coordination with Musk himself, revealed details about Twitter's decision in 2020 to suppress the reach of a New York Post story on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and his foreign business dealings.Taibbi has also posted material showing that hold-overs from Dorsey's team have attempted to hobble the Twitter investigation, with the company's top lawyer Jim Baker fired by Musk earlier this week after he was found to have held up the publication process without authorization. Baker previously served as the FBI's general counsel under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and was heavily involved in allegations that Trump 'colluded' with Russia to win the 2020 presidential race.