Show Notes

Elon Musk has reinstated Trump's Twitter account, and Trump has declared his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. With the US mid-term votes not yet fully 'counted', and the Brazilian government cracking down on mass demonstrations against their 'free and fair' presidential election, what way forward for 'free speech' and democrats (actual ones - not to be confused with Democrats)?Elsewhere in this week's NewsReal run-down of events in Clown World, Joe and Niall take in more strange 'jungle' analogies from European leaders lecturing Asian and African audiences, violent riots in Iran where 'mystery snipers' are targeting both protesters and security forces, and the Turkish government blaming the US government for last week's terror attack in Istanbul. An outrageous claim, surely?...01:47:58— 74.1 MBThis podcast will shortly be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.