said during a meeting with government officials on Wednesday.
Obviously, it is perfectly understandable for Putin to have great expectations for his country's wonderful central bank.
Let's review why.
functions as a "body of state power" even though it acts independently from the Russian state. source: CBR.ru
Like all central banks, the Bank of Russia engages in all kinds of "sovereignty-protecting" measures, such as "monitoring all transactions in the country, unless you are rich and can afford to take advantage of legal loopholes":
fast-tracked and are slated to begin in April. Everyone is very excited about this:
source)
AsVedomostireported:
The digital ruble will also ensure the transparency of the terms of payment services, since it will allow tracking the targeted spending of funds by citizens, representatives of Promsvyazbank, Sberbank and Russian Standard Bank note. [...]What a whiner. Doesn't this guy care about "financial sovereignty"?
Blockchain consultant and cryptocurrency researcher Denis Smirnov is critical of the idea of the Central Bank: "For people, the introduction of the digital ruble is the realization of the most terrible scenarios described by science fiction writers in dystopias." According to the expert, with the advent of the digital ruble, absolute transparency will reign in the field of personal finance, which means that the human right to privacy will be under attack.
Like all central banks, the Bank of Russia is obsessed with cattle-tagging the proles.
Thanks to Russia's Unified Biometric System, the Bank of Russia enjoys a 25% stake in a commercial enterprise that will store all biometric data in the country (for now, face scans and voice recordings).
Nakanune.ru
Conservative activists in Russia have warned that this newly created database lays the foundation for a digital control grid.
Like all central banks, the Bank of Russia is completely awful.
Elvira Nabiullina received another term as CBR chief (after being endorsed by Putin) weeks after "losing" half of the Bank of Russia's reserves to western asset-freezes.
TASS
To some it may seem odd that Russia's president places so much faith in Elvira and her sovereignty-guarding bank, but all seasoned Russia-watchers know Putin is extremely fond of central banks.
Speaking at the Davos Agenda 2021 online forum on January 27, Russia's president prophesized that central banks would take a lead role in developing a "sustainable" solution to the economic aftermath of the "pandemic":
Comment: As is becoming increasingly clear, this sovreignity isn't just needed to steer a sustainable course through the terrible fallout of the tyrannical lockdowns, because, should the planet as we know it make it that far, it's clear there's even greater turmoil in the works that will need to be navigated through.
[We must] ensure that this [economic] recovery is sustainable in the long run, relies on a high-quality structure and helps overcome the burden of social imbalances. Clearly, with the above restrictions and macroeconomic policy in mind, economic growth will largely rely on fiscal incentives with state budgets and central banks playing the key role."So it goes."
Edward Slavsquat is entirely funded by your very generous and delicious digital rubles.
Comment: As with most issues, there's the good, the bad, and the specific situation; and so whilst Western governments have proven that they cannot be trusted with greater surveillance over the population (even if, for the most part, they already have these powers; and they're in the process of snatching even more); Putin, who enjoys an 80% confidence rating amongst citizens at home, and is widely praised abroad for his work neutralising the nefarious unipolar forces, has shown that in this instance, greater transparency and accountability may be necessary in order to further the good work.