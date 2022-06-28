The Biden Regime Presses Forward

the likely impacts of issuing a CBDC it has become clear that the purported benefits of a CBDC are uncertain and unlikely to be realized, while the costs are real and acute. Based on this analysis, we do not see a compelling case for a CBDC in the United States today

Research & Development Projects Underway

China & e-CNY Project

United States & Project Hamilton

European Union & Digital Euro Project

Despite the crushing negative

public responses

to a CBDC over privacy concerns, the European Central Bank is moving forward with their plans

International CBDC Projects

and ultimately a

single global digital currency

as promoted by the

World Economic Forum

.

Final Thoughts on the Rise & Risks of CBDCs