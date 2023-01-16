© Markus Schreiber/AP

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland has kicked off on Monday with a number of top-tier leaders absent.is skipping this year's gathering, along withand newwhich has been forced off the guest list by Ukraine-related sanctions.will also miss the forum following the aftershocks of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases and troubles on the domestic stock market, which saw someerased last year from the fortunes of China's wealthiest people.Of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders,this year, along withDespite the shrinking number of political leaders, this year's attendance list is rich in top managers. Among 2,700 participants in the official WEF sessions, "we're likely to surpass the old record from 2020 with 600 global CEOs - including 1,500 C-suite level overall," according to WEF head of digital and marketing, George Schmitt.According to Bloomberg,are attending the WEF this year, a 40% rise from ten years ago.Some 18 more billionaires are coming from Europe, and 13 from India, includingaccording to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Established in 1971, the World Economic Forum is a not-for-profit foundation and its annual gathering in Davos is the world's biggest annual economics event. This year's forum will run until January 20.