"The now-52-year-old began listing the Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even falsely claiming he owned the property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application."Of note, this is the same house where classified documents were found.
Yet, upon closer inspection, Hunter lists the "Monthly Rent" as $49,910 - or roughly $550,000 for the 11 months he indicated he lived there?
A Zillow search reveals that the most expensive home currently for rent in Wilmington, Delaware is going for $6,000 per month.
Could Hunter, a crackhead, have accidentally listed the annual rent payment to his father for the house which contained classified documents? Sure. But why was his wealthy ex-VP dad charging him rent in the first place, when Hunter was allegedly broke?
Trending Politics asks the quiet part out loud; was this Hunter's way of funneling money to his father?
After Hunter's divorce was finalized in May of 2017, he was included in an email from his business partner James Gilliar about a venture with Chinese state-funded energy company CEFC China Energy. The email stated that Hunter and his partners would receive 20% of the shares in the new business, with 10% going to Hunter's uncle James Biden and the other 10% being "held by H for the big guy."And as the NY Post reports:
Tony Bobulinski, another one of Hunter's former business partners, claims that he had a meeting with Joe Biden regarding the CEFC venture on May 2, 2017, and that the president was the individual referred to as the "big guy" in Gilliar's email. Additionally, Gilliar himself confirmed that Joe Biden was the "big guy" mentioned in a message found on the laptop.
"The following year, federal investigators began looking into whether Hunter and his business associates violated tax and money laundering laws during their dealings in China and other countries. Emails and other records related to the deals were found on the laptop, which Hunter dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and never reclaimed."Hunter told his daughter Naomi in January, 2019:
"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry, unlike pop, I won't make you give me half your salary."
As the Post continues:
The laptop doesn't contain any direct evidence of such money transfers but shows Hunter was routinely on the hook for household expenses — including repairs to the Wilmington home.So, was the $49,910 'monthly' rent a simple crackhead mistake when that was in fact the annual payment amount, or did Hunter create "Exhibit A" for any honest prosecutors to pursue? We aren't holding our breath on the latter.
In December 2020, weeks after his father was elected president, Hunter Biden announced that his "tax affairs" were being investigated by federal authorities in Delaware, and said he was "confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately."
Recent reports have indicated investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge the first son with tax crimes — as well as with lying about his drug abuse on a federal form so he could buy a gun in 2018.
