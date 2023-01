"I am sure that in estimating every man's value either in private or public life, a pure integrity is the quality we take first into calculation, and that learning and talents are only the second."



Thomas Jefferson: A Chronology of His Thoughts - Thomas Jefferson, Jerry Holmes (2002)

Steadfast adherence to a strict moral or ethical code. The state of being unimpaired; soundness. The quality or condition of being whole or undivided; completeness.

Think this through with me. Tom and Ed's vision in this document is essentially a clarion for creation of a network of intentional communities, organizations, and people that share a commitment to integrity.

The Malone Doctrine



A Declaration of Independence



From The Decisions of Institutions That Lack Integrity

We The Undersigned:



Demand that all underlying data that contributes to a body of work under consideration must be made available and must remain accessible for analysis.



Proclaim the value of knowledge to society is not determined by any given creator of information. Instead, that it is the beneficiaries of knowledge who assign value to a proposition only through critique and relentless scrutiny.



Establish the free and open exchange of information and establish as a duty the authority to serve as the custodians of all data forming the basis of our decisions.



Require the full disclosure of all sources of funding regarding any citation noted or references made pertaining to any matter under consideration.



Commit to impartiality in consideration of all analytical information and data brought before us and expect the same from all others.



Foster rigorous open debate and scrutiny in consideration of and for any matter of concern.



Shall promptly make the discovery of intellectual dishonesty or professional irresponsibility known to all.



Ensure the health, welfare and safety of any whistleblower, bringing forth and/or making public an abrogation of the beliefs held herein.



Stand in opposition to censorship and will not accept representations of parties holding within themselves values that conflict with principles of free expression.



Deny no person the right to challenge, debate, petition, redress, examine or protest with facts and evidence any decision of this body.

Brave New World is a searching vision of an unequal, technologically-advanced future where humans are genetically bred, socially indoctrinated, and pharmaceutically anesthetized to passively uphold an authoritarian ruling order - all at the cost of our freedom, full humanity, and perhaps also our souls.

"The mind is its own place, and in it self Can make a Heav'n of Hell, a Hell of Heav'n."



"Abashed the devil stood and felt how awful goodness is and saw Virtue in her shape how lovely: and pined his loss"



-John Milton, Paradise Lost