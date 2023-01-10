Bezalel Smotrich
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed a decree on 8 January blocking around $36 million in tax revenue from the Palestinian Authority (PA) in order to divert the funds over to the families of Israelis killed in resistance operations.

When asked during a press conference if he was concerned that the decision could trigger the downfall of the PA, Smotrich replied: "As long as the Palestinian Authority encourages terror and is an enemy, I have no interest for it to continue to exist."

This comes as part of an already active Israeli campaign to derail payments made by the PA to the families of imprisoned Palestinians and dead resistance fighters, which the Israeli finance minister called a "just struggle ... not only in providing retroactive justice, but also as a deterrent."

"There is no solace for the families of those murdered, but there is justice," he added.

The Israeli move also represents a form of punishment against the PA, which comes in response to its request for the UN's judicial body, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to open a probe into and "deliver an expert opinion" on the legal basis of Israel's occupation in the West Bank. On 30 December, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of the request.

In response, the Israeli government decided to place sanctions on the PA, as it announced on 7 January, while also announcing its intention to block the tax revenue. An Israeli government statement openly admitted its actions as a form of "punishment."

Israel has, in the past, taken action against Palestinian tax revenue and other funds meant for the PA, "but only partially upholds the policy, as officials are keenly aware that the PA is dangerously close to financial collapse," Israeli media reported.

Despite the PA's position as a weak governmental body which acquiesces to Israel's demands - carrying out raids and suppressing resistance on its behalf - there are elements within it that are strongly critical of the occupation.

In addition, there have been resistance operations over the past year carried out by individuals linked to the PA, and the authority has expressed dissatisfaction with the growing influence of resistance groups among its youth.

Smotrich's financial assault against the PA coincides with a decision by Israel's extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, to order Israel's police to tear down any Palestinian flags seen in any place.

This "relies on the fact that displaying a [Palestinian] flag is a form of supporting terror," Ben Gvir said.