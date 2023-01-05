Puppet Masters
Germany willing to steal billions of frozen Russian assets to 'help rebuild Ukraine' - reports
Bloomberg
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 01:05 UTC
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government supports Ukraine's demand for war reparations but hasn't yet taken an official position on seizing assets from the Russian state. The issue is complex and some parts of the ruling coalition are more ardent than others, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of a really arrested development.
When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.
Comment: Russia's special operation is not over, so it's yet more wishful thinking that they'll be 'rebuilding' Ukraine anytime soon. Further, does anyone really believe the money will make it to the average Ukrainian?
Regardless, considering Merkel and Hollande's recent admissions that the West intentionally misled Russia during the Minsk peace negotiations, so that Kiev could use the time to prepare to wage war on their behalf, it's no surprise that they see no issue with such egregious theft. However, as with everything else the West has thrown at Russia, it will likely backfire; one can imagine that the real international community, that is working towards a multipolar order, will not view such brazen criminality too favourably.