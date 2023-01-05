Lvov, Ukraine
Aerial view of the city of Lvov, Ukraine
Germany is open to using billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild as long as legal issues can be resolved and allies follow suit.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government supports Ukraine's demand for war reparations but hasn't yet taken an official position on seizing assets from the Russian state. The issue is complex and some parts of the ruling coalition are more ardent than others, according to people familiar with the discussions.