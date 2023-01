© Getty Images



The 93-year-old billionaire co-founder of Home Depot blamed "socialism" for Americans lacking the motivation to work and warned that the future of capitalism is in danger.Bernie Marcus — who along with Arthur Blank built Home Depot into a nationwide empire from just two stores founded in Atlanta in the late 1970s — told Financial Times on Thursday, "Nobody works.""I'm worried about capitalism," said Marcus, whose net worth is estimated by Bloomberg at $5.25 billion. "Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success.""I give money to them because I hope they're going to do the right thing," Marcus said of his contributions to Republican candidates.He praised Trump for his policies, which he said were "spot on," though he added "it's going to be very interesting in '24 because I think DeSantis will challenge him. And may the better man win."Marcus' vocal support for Trump prompted calls on social media to boycott Home Depot. "The whole idea that a business is set up for social purposes doesn't make sense to me," he told FT.Marcus said he has no regrets about his life and the toll it has taken on him to devote many of his waking hours to building Home Depot. He said he has endured a heart attack, five bypass surgeries, and had an aortic valve replaced.He compared himself to captains of industry such as Jack Welch of General Electric and Sam Walton of Walmart."All of these people make sacrifices," Marcus said of chief executives."They sacrifice time with their families. They sacrifice time with the community."He added: "They put their lives on the line into their businesses. But ultimately, the result is something that's special and gives them a terrific return."