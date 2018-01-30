Bernie Marcus
The co-founder of hardware giant Home Depot mocked Democrats and their posture toward the Republican tax reform bill in a near-seven minute rant on Fox News over the weekend.

What did he say?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats in Congress have dismissed the effects of the GOP tax reform bill as nothing but "crumbs." Those "crumbs" are billions of dollars in bonuses and raises, which businesses say come directly from the tax bill. That's because the bill slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Bernie Marcus, whose company also announced bonuses and raises, was beside himself over Democrats' characterization of the reform bill. He said:

You wanna talk about somebody who is off the charts and doesn't understand reality...it's [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and Pelosi. One thousand dollars is so meaningful...its more than meaningful - it could be paying the mortgage, it could be paying for a car repair, it could be paying for a past due bill.


These are things the Pelosi/Schumer group don't have a clue about. It's why they lost the election - it's as simple as that! They are so with their elitists...and [Hillary] Clinton never knew about the real people out there and that's why they lost the election. And that's why they're going to lose the next election.

Marcus went on to explain that he has spoken with small business owners about the impact of the tax bill. The owners have been able to hire more employees and reinvest in their businesses. The net effect is a more positive impact on the economy, he said, citing higher wages.

"Remember, this is not the U.S. government. When [businesses] make an investment they do it because there's got to be a return on invested capital. So they're gonna do smart things, they're gonna make smart moves," Marcus explained. "Democrats, use your stupid brains. You don't have any brains!" he exclaimed on Fox.

The businessman concluded the interview by calling on Democrats to stop playing politics and urged them to look for legitimate ways to improve the lives of Americans. "That's what it's all about," Marcus said.