Home Depot in Canada has come under fire after a Twitter user leaked what appears to be an in-house worksheet educating workers on the concept of privilege as it pertains to race, religion, sexuality, and social status.The leaked pages quickly went viral, with many blasting Home Depot for going 'woke' and pushing progressive ideologies onto its employees. Some have called for a boycott of the company and urged people not to shop there in the future.The company has since responded to the backlash by claiming that the documents were unauthorized in-house training material from the Canadian division, and were not featured in any company-wide training and did not receive approval from Home Depot.In a statement to Insider, a Home Depot spokesperson said that, "While we fully support diversity across our company, this material was not created or approved by our corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department," adding that, "This was a resource in our Canadian division and not part of any required programming."