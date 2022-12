© Unknown



"There is likely no mode of transportation in the history of machines that emits more carbon than private air travel. Private jets emit an average of two tons of carbon dioxide in an hour. Per hour. For perspective, that's 14 times more carbon emissions per passenger than the JetBlue flight you're on, or any other commercial flight."

"The omnibus — filled with wacko climate change initiatives — is being flown more than 1,000 miles to be signed because the President couldn't be bothered to stick around and do his job."rife with pork for environmentalist causes, and sent it to Joe Biden to sign just as he hopped on a plane to fly down to the Caribbean Island of St. Croix, causing the US government to fly the bill down to the president via another carbon-emitting private plane, so that Biden can sign the document before the December 30th deadline.Fox News White House Correspondent Edward Lawrence reported:Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw wrote:Biden left Tuesday for his vacation in the Caribbean. In August, the New York Post reported that According to CNN , the omnibus portioned off S&P Global reports that the Department of Energy'sAnotherwhich is set to move a city's power grid supply into biofuel usage.As Tucker Carlson said on his program on December 12: