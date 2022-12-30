On Friday, the House of Representatives signed the massive $1.7 trillion government omnibus bill, rife with pork for environmentalist causes, and sent it to Joe Biden to sign just as he hopped on a plane to fly down to the Caribbean Island of St. Croix, causing the US government to fly the bill down to the president via another carbon-emitting private plane, so that Biden can sign the document before the December 30th deadline.
Fox News White House Correspondent Edward Lawrence reported:
Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw wrote:
Biden left Tuesday for his vacation in the Caribbean. In August, the New York Post reported that Biden had spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation.
According to CNN, the omnibus portioned off $576 million to the Environmental Protection Agency.
S&P Global reports that the Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy will receive $3.46 billion for the "development of clean vehicle technologies, renewable energy grid integration, and clean hydrogen production."
Another $65 million is set to go to the "Clean Cities alternative fuels deployment program" which is set to move a city's power grid supply into biofuel usage.
As Tucker Carlson said on his program on December 12:
"There is likely no mode of transportation in the history of machines that emits more carbon than private air travel. Private jets emit an average of two tons of carbon dioxide in an hour. Per hour. For perspective, that's 14 times more carbon emissions per passenger than the JetBlue flight you're on, or any other commercial flight."
Comment: Biden is absent - even in Washington D.C.
