An activist group calling themselves the "People's CDC" are calling on all levels of government to reenact mask mandates, claiming that "the vaccine-only strategy promoted by the CDC is insufficient," according to a profile by the New Yorker The group has made it their mission to distribute widely what they claim to be "real" information about the pandemic, often going against CDC recommendations.The group sends out a weekly "Weather Report," as they call it, which gives a summary of the data they want to publish to support their case.They have recently argued that all events should be held outdoors with high-grade masking rules in place.With nearly 20,000 Instagram followers, the group prides itself as a resource for people who want to petition their governments for more Covid restriction."Saying 'we can't mask anymore, because at some point we have to get back to normal' is racist," Tran tweeted last month.In August, the group accused the CDC of being eugenicists, claiming that its policies were comparable to encouraging selective breeding. Eugenic policies were a central part of the Nazi's plan to purify the human race, and have a long and ugly history associated with white supremacy."Just because a charge is difficult or impactful doesn't make it a wrong charge," the group said.Despite continuing to lobby for universal masking, arguing that one-way masking is insufficient, experts in airborne transmission have stated that it is actually strongly protective for vulnerable people.The group even went so far as to petition the American Public Health Association to kick her off the panel at their annual meeting.