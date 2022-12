© Wikipedia Commons/ CC by 2.0

Victoria Marshall is a staff writer at The Federalist. Her writing has been featured in the New York Post, National Review, and Townhall. She graduated from Hillsdale College in May 2021 with a major in politics and a minor in journalism. Follow her on Twitter @vemrshll.

After a series of "Twitter Files" detailed Twitter's extensive collusion with the FBI and federal agencies to control public discourse before Elon Musk took over the tech giant, the FBI on Wednesday tried to salvage its reputation by spinning the revelations as normal procedure." the FBI said in a statement to Fox News. "As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers."The FBI's statement came after the release of Part 6 and Part 7 of the "Twitter Files." Those were reported by independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, respectively. "The Twitter Files" is the release of internal company documents through multiple independent, politically left-leaning journalists that have included Bari Weiss and Lee Fang.Taibbi's Twitter reporting details the FBI's extensive private communication with Twitter.The internal documents disclosed in these reports show that FBI agents flagged specific information and individuals for Twitter employees to censor.And it wasn't just the FBI using Big Tech to censor politically inconvenient information.As Taibbi reported, a Sept. 15, 2020 email from a Twitter legal executive to then-Twitter lawyer Jim Baker While this should be a smoking hot gun (and it is), what makes it worse is that the FBI is openly admitting that this kind of "working together" with private sector companies is normal behavior for U.S. intelligence agencies. The FBI tried to characterize its censorship requests as voluntary ones Twitter technically could ignore, although such "requests" read like commands and courts have long recognized that "requests" from government officials can be in themselves coercive because of the power differential.The question now is this: how many so-called "private" companies, such as Facebook, Google, Fortune 500 firms, and more, do the bidding of U.S. intelligence agencies that are renowned for their wildly partisan application of unequal standards? According to this recent statement by the FBI, many of them.