"It's a near-crisis situation that experts say reveals a breakdown of the compact between Britons and their revered National Health Service, that the government will provide responsible, efficient health care services, mostly free, across all income levels."

"what matters most: climate action, sustainability, inclusivity, global cooperation, health and well-being. We might even find we can live with such a scenario quite happily! The end goal will be ending inequality and the unfairness that underpins it by enshrining universal provision of social assistance, which will require that governments rewrite some of the rules of the game and permanently increase their roles."

This week, The New York Times released a long expose of the shortcomings of the United Kingdom's National Health Service. Long cherished as a crown jewel of Left-wing governmental policy, the NHS has been plagued by massive resource shortcomings, requiring rationing of critical infrastructure and care. Now, citizens are waiting up to 12 hours for ambulances. The Times reported:There can be only one excuse for such signal failure to serve the prosperity of your citizenry:says as much in his book, The Great Narrative: we should dispense with economic measures like gross domestic product (GDP) in favor ofCloser to home,when he argues in favor ofThis would amount to a complete rupture of property rights -- and this in turn would mean the end of innovation, since societies that dispense with property rights and profit margins regress into. But at least we will have achieved Bouie's goal: equality!Indeed, members of the political Left are constantly asking citizens to simply reframe their perspectives on prosperity entirely.calls on Americans to rethink whether homeownership is worth pursuing, explaining, "pushing more and more people into homeownership actually undermines our ability to improve housing outcomes for all." Indeed, rather than all aspiring to buy houses and some succeeding,None of this will make it easier for anyone to own a home, but it will make everyone more equal in their government-sponsored tenancy.Paul Waldman of The Washington Post posited this week that Biden had launched anrooted in fighting "inequality." This would require "more active government intervention in the economy."And we will all learn to love such intervention, because it will be done in the name of a higher value: equality.but equality of outcome;but equality of resources. The problem with this philosophy is thatwork, creativity, thrift, responsibility. And removing that incentive means more misery for everyone.