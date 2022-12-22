If Olga Lebedeva and Pravda.ru can be believed, NATO is on the verge of entering the war in Ukraine.
"Such announcements were heard from officials of the Polish Ministry of Defence, the General Staff of the NATO alliance, officers of the French army and (of course) the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence," according to Lebedeva.
"The main reason would be the very next Russian general offensive that NATO is planning and which according to it would decimate the Ukrainian army not only in the Donbass but also on the Kiev side (many Russian units are in combat situation in Belarus at the borders with Ukraine)," explains Rusreinfo.ru, a Russian website.
But NATO has always been very clear: Ukraine CANNOT LOSE. For Washington, the only solution would therefore be for NATO forces to enter Ukraine, hoping that this will end the Russian offensive. The calculation is that Vladimir Putin will not want to directly face NATO with the possible (nuclear) consequences, and will therefore then retreat.
The idea here is that the entrance of NATO into the conflict will strike fear into Russia and Putin and his generals and they will rethink the SMO and retreat with tails tucked.
Not going to happen.
In any case, this is a very bad calculation since it is clear that Russia will go to the end of the mission assigned by Vladimir Putin. Counting that our forces will retreat in the face of a few NATO regiments whose arms problems Russia is experiencing is a ridiculous calculation... and which will very quickly prove to be extremely deadly.
Is it possible the USG and NATO believe their own lies about Ukraine?
The war propaganda corporate media insists Ukraine is winning. "Russia is losing the war it started against Ukraine thanks to military support from the West. Now, NATO should provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the offensive firepower and air defense Ukraine needs to end it," writes a USG propagandist working for the 1945 website, a site churning out pro-war commentary for the propaganda media.
Fatigue has set in as the USG and its "partners" in Europe have emptied their arsenals. "Despite Washington's assurance of supporting Kyiv for 'as long as it takes,'... the fact is the U.S. will not be able to maintain the supply of high-end ammunition to Ukraine indefinitely," reports the International Business Times, despite death merchants cranking out new bombs and missiles.
The USG is determined to follow through on its delusional policy of victory in Ukraine and the project to destroy Russia. Rusreinfo.ru notes
the European and American governments have an agenda to follow, made urgent by the announced dollar crash on the one hand and by the current economic debacle that will only increase in Western countries. A state of war would trigger martial law and global control of the population as it has been developed in recent years under the pretext of "covid". They may also think that a state of war would reunite the citizens behind them.Another delusion. Indeed, the American people are opposed to Russia's SMO and support Ukraine, while at the same time, thanks to USG propaganda and omission, are ignorant of what Ukraine's ultranationalists have done to ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. In essence, the American people are supporting the indiscriminate bombardment of civilians in Donetsk and Luhansk. They are unwittingly facilitating atrocities reminiscent of those committed by Hitler and the Nazis (the Nazi Reichskommissariat Ukraine tested genocide in Eastern Europe under a Führer Decree).
NATO Wants a Ground-War in Ukraine?
Unlike Biden, and his neocon and humanitarian interventionist "advisers," the American people want a peace deal and an end to the war. The Chicago Council on Global Affairs conducted a poll last month.
A just-completed November 18-20 Chicago Council survey finds that large majorities of Americans continue to support US assistance to Ukraine, both economically and with military equipment. But as the fighting drags into winter, the overall US public is now divided on whether the United States should support Ukraine as long as it takes or if it should urge Kyiv to settle for peace as soon as possible. (Emphasis added.)Not that the political class, the uniparty, taking orders from a global elite, will be bothered with the wishes of the American people, who only matter every two years during elections of handpicked selected candidates.
"U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley held a joint news conference on Wednesday after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," Reuters reported, around the same time the results of the above poll were released.
Austin and Milley both said the United States would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
Milley, the top U.S. general, cautioned that Russia still had significant combat power inside of Ukraine despite suffering military setbacks in its invasion.
"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory — defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they claim as Crimea — the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Milley told the news conference.
"Politically, there may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he added, saying Russia "right now is on its back."
Milley and Austin are pushing the USG "take down Russia" narrative, never mind this will not happen and Putin has warned existential threats levied against Russia will result in a thermonuclear response.
Russia will not exit Ukraine short of accomplishing its objectives — making certain NATO is not on its border, disarming a Russophobic post-coup ultranationalist government, and making sure Ukronazis are unable to terrorize and bomb ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine (and now Russia proper in Kursk, Briansk, Shebekino, Belgorod, and Klintsy).
Earlier this month, the Pentagon urged Ukraine to strike inside Russia. Now there is talk of a direct NATO intervention in Ukraine.
The USG realizes the Ukrainians are unable to defeat Russia, thus the only option is for direct NATO involvement above and beyond the current proxy war. On December 12, Jens Stoltenberg, the Norwegian secretary general of NATO, admitted the alliance will soon enter the fray directly.
Adam Kinzinger, a House Republican, proposed a new Authorization of Use of Military Force (AUMF) allowing USG troops to enter Ukraine to restore "the territorial integrity of Ukraine" in the event Russia uses WMDs. According to The Libertarian Institute,
Since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kinzinger has repeatedly pushed to escalate a situation that his policy helped to create. On March 3, 2022, he publicly called for a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine to "prevent Russian air attacks." If enforced, a no-fly zone in Ukraine would see U.S. forces shooting down Russian planes and even attacking targets in Russia.Keep in mind the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January. It is reported they will attempt to audit the weapons going to Ukraine. However, this does not mean they oppose USG involvement in the war. In March, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Putin a "ruthless thug" who, according to USA Today, "invaded a sovereign country and is responsible for the killing of innocent people." Biden, Pelosi, and McConnell are on the same page, thus underscoring the unanimity of the uniparty in regard to killing Russians.
No mention of the millions of people killed by the USG war machine since the end of WW2. A "carefully researched article by James A. Lucas documents the more than 20 million lives lost resulting from US led wars, military coups and intelligence ops carried out in the wake of WWII, in what is euphemistically called the 'post-war era' (1945- )," writes Michel Chossudovsky.
Lucas writes the USG and its satraps are responsible for mass deaths in Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, East Timor, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hungry, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israeli-Palestinian War, Korea, Laos, Nepal, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Paraguay, Philippines, Sudan, Vietnam, Yugoslavia (and Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia, not mentioned).
Most Americans are unaware the USG is the world's most prolific mass killer since the end of WWII.
This instilled ignorance, and the basic intellectual incuriosity of the average American, will allow the USG to dive further into the bloody Ukraine war, and without large antiwar demonstrations of the sort that came to an end during the USG invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.
Many leaders and members of former antiwar movements and organizations were subsumed into the uniparty, on the "Democrat" side under Barack Obama, the man responsible for 30,000 deaths in Libya and the importation of jihadi cutthroats into Syria's "civil war," actually a covert campaign by the USG and Israel to reduce Syria to the failed state status suffered by Iraq after two brutal invasions and a medieval sanctions regime (resulting in a million Iraqis killed).
So long as the war propaganda media can divert attention away from the violent policies and behavior of the USG and its neoliberal predatory agenda, and the people remain ignorant of reality and mindlessly offer consensus for mass murder in the name of a perverse reformulation of democracy, there will be no stopping psychopaths from dragging the country into a war that very well may spell extinction for humanity and a majority of all living creatures.
In other words, terrorize Novorossiya, endless provocations of war, lie, cheat, steal, maim, torture, war crime atrocities, democide, fratricide at will while holding the rest of Ukraine hostage under a Nazi Junta fascist dictator as a hostage while blaming the other side that which you are guilty of.