immigrants supreme court title 42
On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a stay on the lifting of Title 42, which gave officials the ability to expel illegal immigrants over health concerns and was set to expire on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Tribune, "Immigration officials have used the health order more than 2 million times to expel migrants." The ruling comes after a lawsuit filed Monday from nineteen GOP-led States asked to keep the rules in place as a measure to stave off the impact of Biden's border crisis, which has seen 2,378,944 encounters with illegal immigrants in the 2022 fiscal year and 1,659,206 in 2021.


Title 42 was implemented under Trump and was created during the Covid pandemic. The US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in November that Title 42 was to be lifted by December 21. On Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency in preparation for the expected surge of illegal immigrants when Title 42 expired.

"We know the influx on Wednesday will be incredible. It will be huge. On Wednesday our numbers will go from 2,500 to 4,000, 5,000, maybe 6,000," the mayor added.

Biden significantly loosened restrictions along the southern border when he took office in 2021. The humanitarian crisis on the border has seen human beings as well as Fentanyl and other drugs smuggled across the southern border in record numbers.