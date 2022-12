© Robert Miller



The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week - with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday."Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42 later this week, the City is expecting a higher amount of asylum seeker buses beginning today with 2 buses today and 10-15 more expected in the next two days," City Hall said in the message obtained by The Post."We have diligently advocated for support from our Federal & State partners as we," it said."We've already received more than 31,000 asylum seekers into our city, and currently have open 60 emergency shelters, four humanitarian relief centers, and two welcome centers," Hizzoner said in the statement."We have been told in no uncertain terms that, beginning today, we should expect an influx of busses coming from the border and that more than 1,000 additional asylum seekers will arrive in New York City every week.""Our requests for assistance have been mostly ignored. And while the New York federal delegation has repeatedly advocated for funding to be sent back to New York City, many in Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — have refused to lift a finger," Adams said in the statement Sunday.An "anxious" Zoom conference call was held among city officials about the pending situation last week as Adams publicly acknowledged he was worried about an influx Thursday, The Post previously reported The City Council has planned two days of hearings — on Monday and Tuesday — to address the crisis.Local Democrats and Republicans alike panned Democratic-controlled DC for leaving New York in the lurch."The President's failure means that less money will go to our parks, schools, hospitals, and anything else you can imagine. A billion dollars is a lot of money," said City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island).Added Council Member Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), "Is anyone in Washington listening? I have no idea what they are waiting for. Do we need to beg?"Then-President Donald Trump instituted Title 42 in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict immigrants who may have been infected with the coronavirus from coming into the US.Under Title 42, law enforcement officials have removed 2.5 million migrants apprehended at the border, according to government statistics.A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid from Republican-led states to suspend a lower court's ruling in November that will allow the program to expire on Dec 21.The agency had previously estimated the southern border could see up to 18,000 additional migrants a day when the measure ended up from about 7,500 a day, according to the most recent count Nearly 30,000 refugees were granted asylum in 2020, before Title 42 was enacted. The number of migrants accepted in the next year plummeted to 11,840, according to DHS statistics The measure was less likely to be applied to Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans due to difficult diplomatic relations with their countries.The Biden administration had applied the policy to single adults or families, not children traveling alone. Anyone who steps foot in the country to escape violence or political persecution is eligible to apply for asylum under US and international law.